Consciousness is the only key to preventing a dengue outbreak during the Covid-19 pandemic





KAPURTHALA: Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated National Dengue Day by hosting a webinar on “Strategy to Prevent the Outbreak of Dengue during the Covid-19 Pandemic.” About 200 students and teachers from all over Punjab participated in virtual mode. Dr. Kulbir Kaur, director of the Punjab Institute of Medical Science in Jalandhar, was the main speaker on this occasion. She said that dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted by being bitten by female Aedes aegypti. It occurs from July to October because it is the most suitable condition for mosquito breeding. We are already facing a second wave of pandemics that is putting immense pressure on medical facilities, and when faced with another epidemic of dengue, it can have devastating consequences and lead to the collapse of the healthcare system. She added that it could be connected. Moreover, in the early stages, it was difficult to distinguish between dengue fever and Covid 19 due to similar clinical symptoms and laboratory findings. Therefore, she warned that early and accurate diagnosis is very important.

Dr. Nirima Geras, Director General of Science City, made an introductory remark on this occasion, and about 150,000 dengue fever cases are reported annually in Japan. In recent years, the risk of dengue fever has increased due to rapid urbanization and deficiency. Said that. Water management, including improper water storage practices in urban, peri-urban and rural areas, can lead to a surge in mosquito breeding grounds. She emphasized the need to enhance dengue prevention through the integration and integrated efforts of various sectors to control and prevent dengue transmission. An important option available to us is to raise awareness among the masses, control larval habitats around homes, workplaces and dumps, and use pesticide sprays to make contact with human vectors. Is to reduce.

Science City Director Rajesh Glover, who attended the event, said the National Dengue Day, celebrated on May 16 every year, shows that preparations are needed before the dengue transmission season begins in the country. I did.He urged participants to remove water from coolers and other small containers at least once a week during the dengue season, emphasizing the need to wear clothing that covers the arms and legs and the use of mosquito nets / repellents during sleep. Did

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos