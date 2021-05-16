Corona vaccination surge for people in their 30s as the second vaccination date for people in their 50s and above has been advanced





The NHS recorded a surge in vaccination appointments as the government opened the program to people in their thirties. The NHS England reported that more than 600,000 bookings were made in just 48 hours. Hundreds of people gathered yesterday Canterbury To Demonstration against measures Taken against Covid as part of a day of global action. The national vaccination reservation service was opened to people aged 38 and 39 on Thursday. Since then, 611,863 first and second dosing appointments have been made. Vaccination center Or a local pharmacy-led service. It's coming because the Telegraph today reports a government bid to make a million jabs a day to protect the summer from Indian varieties. The Royal College of General Practioners, a network of more than 52,000 family doctors, has expressed concern that the announcement to advance a second jab over the age of 50 could delay access to the younger age group. Hundreds of people gathered at the Worldwide Freedom Rally on Saturday in Canterbury Young people in their thirties will be invited over the next few days to weeks. The surge in appointments occurs because more than two-thirds of people over the age of 50 have been completely vaccinated after receiving both doses. More than three-quarters of people aged 40-49 also received their first dose only two weeks after being provided with a jab by the NHS. In the UK, 30 million people, two-thirds of the adult population, are protected by the first dose. About 1 in 3 people, about 15 million people, take both doses and are maximally protected from the virus. Second dose jab is over 50s ahead of schedule The government and JCVI announced on Friday that they would move their second dose 12 to 8 weeks ahead of schedule for those over 50 who have not yet taken it. You do not need to contact the NHS. If you book your second dose within 10 days of May 24, you will need to attend your booking on time. Those who need to accelerate their second dose do not need to contact the NHS. The NHS will let you know when you can rebook.

..





