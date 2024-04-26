New life-size colorful tiger sculpture trail launched in Norfolk





A brand new sculpture trail featuring eight life-size colorful tiger statues is launching at one of Norfolk's biggest attractions. The artworks are displayed around Banham Zoo, each depicting a creature that once inhabited the site. The trail was launched to mark the first birthday of the attraction's Amur tiger cubs, Kash and Kumi. The trail will run over the bank holiday weekend, May 3-6, where there will also be additional festivities and entertainment at the zoo, including tiger-themed carnival games, keeper talks and food trucks. The sculptures were donated by Shadwell Stud. READ MORE: Cinema City Norwich announces dog-friendly screening Eastern Daily Press: Each statue honors a beloved tiger who once called Banham Zoo home Each statue pays homage to a beloved tiger who once called Banham Zoo home (Image: Banham Zoo) Eastern Daily Press: The sculpture trail was launched to celebrate the first anniversary of the zoo's beloved Amur tigers, Kash and Kumi The sculpture trail was launched to celebrate the first anniversary of the zoo's beloved Amur tigers, Kash and Kumi. (Image: Banham Zoo) Food vendors include Lick Caribbean, Olivia Bakes, Norfolk's Rolled Ice-cream, Reesey's Ice Cream and Norfolk n Goode. Eastern Daily Press: A series of wild and crazy games promising thrills and fierce competition A series of wild and wacky games promising thrills and fierce competition (Image: Banham Zoo)The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of tiger conservation and highlight the role zoos play in protecting endangered species like the Amur tiger. Eastern Daily Press: Weekend entertainment will include tiger-themed carnival games, zookeeper talks and food trucks Weekend entertainment will include tiger-themed carnival games, zookeeper talks and food trucks (Image: Banham Zoo) READ MORE: Break partners with Banham Zoo and Africa Alive for trail Joshua Hunter-Harl, Head of Revenue at Banham Zoo, said: “We are delighted to announce our next celebratory event, marking the first birthday of our Amur tiger cubs, Kash and Kumi. “Amur tigers are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to habitat loss and hunting, with only around 500 individuals believed to remain. the wild state. “As we look forward to celebrating this milestone in Kash and Kumis’ lives, we want to highlight our conservation efforts and raise awareness of the challenges these magnificent animals face in their natural habitat.

