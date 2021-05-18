Parents must agree to the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years





Q: How much do I need to worry about my child getting seriously ill with the coronavirus? A: Young youth can get and can actually get COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. Most infected children have mild or no symptoms, but some can become ill enough to require hospitalization. Dead.. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in adolescents. CDCCOVID data tracker, And 9% of all cases in April were children aged 12 to 17 years. Over 13,000 hospitalizations have occurred in this age group, and approximately 4,000 children with COVID-19 have been diagnosed with dangerous and potentially fatal disorders. Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, Or MIS-C. These numbers remind us that SARS-CoV-2 can cause serious illness in this age group. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its safety and efficacy. Use in adolescents aged 12 to 15.. Access to COVID vaccines in this age group is important not only to reach community protection against SARS-CoV-2, but also to reduce the risk of illness. In the clinical trial, more than 2,000 children were enrolled. Half of the participants received the vaccine and the other half received the placebo. Side effects were similar to those seen in older adolescents and adults, including injection site pain, fever, malaise, headache, muscle and joint pain, and fever. The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19, and antibody production was superior to that found in studies of the elderly. No allergic reaction was observed in the study. Children in this age group require parental consent. According to a recent study reported by Axios, 40-60% of parents plan to vaccinate their children with the COVID-19 vaccine. Another study, the National Parents’ Union Survey, found that parents who did not plan to vaccinate their children had the vaccine safe (59%), vaccine development too fast (59%), or sufficient vaccine. Information (43%) that reported no.The· American Academy of Pediatrics States that it is essential for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and encourages parents to consider vaccination of their children. We also support other vaccinations at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, as many children are delayed due to the pandemic. Immunizing this age group will allow you to return to school safely in the fall and in a safer summer camp. In addition, it helps reduce infections within the family. Since its approval last week, Hamilton County has already vaccinated more than 700 residents aged 12 to 15 years. The more people are vaccinated, the safer our community will be. Fernando Urego, MD, is a interim health officer at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department and a member of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society. Contribution Photo / Dr. Fernando Urego

