It’s time for Australia to stop its step-by-step approach to vaccine deployment

Australian vaccine deployment attracted Serious criticism Because of its slow pace.

Around 13% of Australians Currently receiving at least one vaccine For example, dose compared to 56% in the UK.I have heard the report of Mass vaccine hub I sit almost empty in Melbourne Current COVID outbreak Brought a record number of Victorian people through the door.

There are many reasons why Australian vaccines have been significantly delayed.The core is Vaccine hesitant, Primarily due to a very rare blood clot associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As the outbreak in Victoria shows, it is important to address vaccine hesitation, but all possible strategies to support vaccine deployment need to be considered.It’s nice to see the Victorian hub offering Pfizer vaccines to people 40-49 years old..

Another way to speed things up is to stop the step-by-step approach to vaccine deployment and allow all Australians over the age of 16 to come forward.

Development so far

Initially in Australia Vaccine deployment was Divided into phases Priority is given to ensure that people are very vulnerable to COVID-19 when exposed to the virus.

We are currently in Phase 2a, which includes all adults over the age of 50. Unfortunately, many people targeted for Phases 1a and 1b are still waiting.I’m particularly worried about meeting the residents Care for the elderly and disabled Those who have not taken it once yet.

Therefore, when considering the idea of ​​opening up access to vaccines more widely, it is important that this does not endanger the priority group for vaccination. Another challenge is working within the constraints of vaccine supply.

However, there are good reasons to recommend early vaccination to young adults rather than delaying it.

Target young people

When young adults are infected with COVID-19, they are more likely to be infected than older adults. Mild or asymptomatic Therefore, Low infectivity..

However, it becomes even more complicated when behavior is taken into account, and the fact that there are no symptoms means that there are no signals to implement, test and isolate preventative measures.

Asymptomatic infection At least 50% Of all infectious diseases.

Also, given the generally higher levels of mixing among young adults in social and essential work environments, all of this together increases their contribution to the spread of the virus.

In the second wave of Victoria Adults in their 20s The number of cases was the highest.

Therefore, vaccination of young adults is very important for population-level protection, especially if the virus is endemic in the community.

Pfizer under 50

Advance vaccination under the age of 50, who are not eligible in Phases 1a and 1b, will increase the demand for Pfizer’s supply.

We have already seen Northern territory (Outside Darwin) and South Australia Region We take this approach and open the rollout to everyone over the age of 16 in the regional center.

However, Pfizer vaccines are a finite resource, and the ability of various states to do this depends on supply.

Recent changes Shipping and storage requirements— Therapeutic Goods Department has determined that Pfizer vaccines can be stored Up to 1 month In a regular refrigerator — this vaccine will be a little easier to distribute. Nevertheless, logistical problems remain.

You can transform an underutilized hub into a dedicated Pfizer hub for young adults. However, we need to manage demand within supply constraints and prevent people from standing up just because they are told that there are no vaccines available.

Victoria’s decision to proceed with Phase 2b is for only 40-49 people and is one way to make it easier to manage.

How about AstraZeneca?

Some experts Under 50s allowed Select AstraZeneca.

Currently, possession of AstraZeneca under the age of 50 is not prohibited, Pfizer is preferred.. This guidance is based on a balance between the very low risk of side effects to the vaccine and the benefits of COVID-19 protection against serious illness and death.

The benefits outweigh the risks of those in their 50s and above. However, in the younger age group, the susceptibility to severe COVID-19 is reduced, narrowing the gap between benefits and risks.

this Latest outbreak In Victoria, the equation shifts somewhat. However, I don’t think we have reached the point where we need to abandon existing guidance and recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine. Young people..

If a young person comes to the vaccination center and says he wants to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, it is a personal choice. However, if you want to extend your AstraZeneca deployment to those under your 50s, you need to make sure that your information, consent, and accessibility are fully functional, so this is an informed choice.

Achieve it

The step-by-step approach was the right idea at first. But now, with the complexity of vaccine hesitation and distribution challenges, this approach is hampering us. I do not pay attention to the urgent need to vaccinate the elderly and disabled residents, but I argue that it is time to rethink.

Information on vaccine supply is not entirely clear, but perhaps there is not enough Pfizer dose to provide to people aged 16-49 years nationwide. Victoria’s decision to prioritize the ages of 40-49 is a good compromise, recognizing that this group benefits most people under the age of 50.

There may be enough AstraZeneca to provide AstraZeneca to people under the age of 50, as long as proper checks and balance are ensured.

You may also benefit from exploring other ways to improve the coverage of your vaccine. Shorten the interval Trying to cover between doses or more people Only one dose, Or Mixing and matching Various vaccines.

When supply exceeds demand, vaccine resources and facilities need to be used efficiently, vaccine waste is minimized, and a process is in place to quickly build the coverage of artificial vaccines.

We want all Australians to have the opportunity to be vaccinated. And we should continue to prioritize those who benefit the most. However, vaccine hesitation should not allow the vaccine hub to idle, setting the pace for the entire campaign.

