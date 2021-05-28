Health
Blood oxygen levels may explain why memory loss is an early symptom of Alzheimer’s disease
For the first time in the world, scientists at the University of Sussex recorded hippocampal oxygen levels and experimented with why this area, commonly referred to as the “memory center of the brain,” was vulnerable to damage and degeneration, which are precursors to Alzheimer’s disease. Proved. disease.
To understand why the region is so sensitive, researchers at the University of Sussex, led by Dr. Kathryn Hall of the School of Psychology and Sussex Neuroscience, studied. Brain activity And Blood flow In the hippocampus of the mouse. The researchers then used simulations to predict the amount of oxygen supplied. Hippocampal neuron The furthest from the blood vessels is just enough for the cells to continue to function normally.
Dr. Catherine Hall, a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Sussex, said:
“These findings suggest that increasing hippocampal blood flow may be really effective in preventing the development of damage, so they are looking for preventative measures and treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. This is an important step.
“If it is correct that increasing hippocampal blood flow is important in protecting the brain from diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, then it is the importance of regular exercise and a low-cholesterol diet for long-term brain health. Will throw more weight behind.
“I think the hippocampus is in the basin. It’s usually okay, but when something else happens and the blood flow in the brain decreases, Oxygen level In the hippocampus, neurons are reduced to non-functional levels. I think that’s probably why Alzheimer’s disease first causes memory loss. This is because the hippocampus does not function properly if blood flow decreases early.
“The same factors that carry the risk of a heart attack increase the likelihood of developing dementia, which causes the brain to provide energy in the form of oxygen and glucose so that brain cells can function properly. This is because it requires enough blood flow to remove waste products such as beta-amyloid protein that accumulates in Alzheimer’s disease.
“Now I would like to discover if low hippocampal blood flow and oxygen levels are the cause of beta-amyloid buildup in Alzheimer’s disease. Understanding the cause of early damage is the treatment of the disease or It’s very important to learn how to prevent it. “
Dr. Kira Shaw, a psychologist at the University of Sussex who conducted the main experiment, said:
“We found that hippocampal blood flow and oxygen levels were lower than in the visual cortex. Also, when neurons are active, blood flow and oxygen levels in the visual cortex are significantly increased, which leads to hunger. The neurons are energized. But in the hippocampus, these reactions were much smaller. “
Scientists have also found that the blood vessels in the hippocampus are low in mRNA transcripts (codes for making proteins) of the proteins that form the dilation of the blood vessels.In addition, small expanding cells blood Blood vessels called pericytes had a different shape in the hippocampus than the visual cortex.
Dr. Shaw concludes: Blood vessels The hippocampus cannot expand beyond the visual cortex. “
The· Research treatise, “Neurovascular coupling and oxygenation are reduced in the hippocampus compared to the neocortex due to differences in microvessels.” Nature Communications..
K. Shaw et al, neurovascular binding and oxygenation are reduced in the hippocampus compared to the neocortex due to differences in microvessels, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-23508-y
Provided by
University of Sussex
Quote: Blood oxygen concentration was obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-blood-oxygen-memory-loss-early on May 28, 2021 for Alzheimer’s disease (May 28, 2021). ) Can explain why it is an early symptom. html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]