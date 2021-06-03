Dr. Hillary of GMB warns that the entire “alphabet” of the Covid-19 variant will emerge





Dr. Hillary Jones of Good Morning Britain warned that the entire coronavirus alphabet would be displayed. Subspecies Appeared a few years later. At an ITV show about people traveling abroad for vacations, ITV doctors said booking everywhere was too risky due to new stocks. He told the panel: Coronavirus It constantly mutates and gives rise to different strains of the “alphabet.” Is who Based on the Greek alphabet, (WHO) has given a new name to the lineage, including the English variant alpha and the South African beta. This means that countries on the “green list” are facing a downgrade of Portugal to amber and people have to quarantine when they return home.





(Image: ITV)

When asked if more variants could emerge as travel restrictions were relaxed, Dr. Hillary said: “People are very keen to get rid of the country blamed for the new variant. For example, the Kent variant is considered the Alpha variant, the Indians are considered the Delta, and this Nepal is in Epsilon. Become.” He went on to say that the name of the country given to a particular variety is stigma. Dr. Hillary said, “You shouldn’t blame where these variants came from. “The coronavirus stays here, changes, and mutates. “What we don’t want is a vaccination-resistant variation, because it invalidates everything we’ve done so far. This is a real risk. “We need to deal with this and vaccinate people around the world as much as possible.” Talking about the restrictions expected to be lifted at the end of June, Dr. Hillary said the public would still need to wear masks and stay socially distant. He continued: “A quarter of our population has not yet been vaccinated at all, and millions of people are still vulnerable to the virus. “People said,’This was really annoying, so I want to get out of this problem now. We’ve been living with this for a year and a half. We’re back to normal.” “If it’s just annoying, they’re really lucky. “It is a disease that has killed millions of people around the world and is still present and changing forever. “Vaccinations are not perfect and the risk increases as more people get together, so we need to encourage as many vaccinations as possible.”

