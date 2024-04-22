Tracy Byrd to perform at the UP State Fair on August 14 | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA — This summer at the UP State Fair, you can learn the “Watermelon Tour” when country music artist Tracy Byrd takes the Grandstand stage on Wednesday, August 14, along with special guests The Riflemen. Tracy Byrd and The Riflemen are the first performers announced by the UP State Fair in its full lineup of grandstand entertainment, presented by Island Resort and Casino. Tracy Byrd became a well-known name on the country music scene in 1993 when her third single, titled “Hold Heaven” – taken from his MCA Records, self-titled debut album, number one on the Billboard Country Charts. The album also included the hit remake of Johnny Paycheck's “Someone to give my love to” cementing Byrd as a traditional country troubadour. The debut album was subsequently certified Gold, an award signifying sales of over 500,000 copies. Byrd's second project, “No Ordinary Man” built on the momentum created by the first album, with the first radio single from it, “Lifestyles of the less rich and less famous” reaching No. 4, followed by another top five, “The first step,” then with the release of the blockbuster hit “Watermelon Tour” the second album crosses the half-million sales mark and is certified Gold. The release of the fourth and final single from this project propelled Byrd to the top of the Billboard Album and Singles charts. The song was called “The Guardian of the Stars” and it rose to number one on the singles charts and propelled the album to Double Platinum status, which certifies sales of more than two million copies. “The Guardian of the Stars” won the Academy of Country Music “Song of the Year” price in 1995. Byrd's latest album, “The truth about men” first released the title track – a comedic look at what men are really like; the track was a team effort with Byrd's pals Blake Shelton, Andy Griggs, and Montgomery Gentry's Troy and Eddie lending their talents to the song and video. This album also released top five smashes, “The drinking bone” which became a favorite sing-along song among the public. In 2001, Byrd released the album “Ten rounds” with the party song of the year, “Ten rounds with José Cuervo” rising to the top of the Billboard charts in 2002 to land Byrd's third No. 1 single. He also reached the top 10 with his flared Spanish guitar “Just let me be in love.” Byrd performed over 4,000 shows in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia from 1992 to 2009, and in June 2016 he returned to the studio and released his latest album, “All American Texans” in October 2016. It was well received by critics and fans. The UP State Fair will also welcome the Riflemen to the Grandstand stage Wednesday evening. The Riflemen pride themselves on being a true blend of Heartland/Southern Rock and Midwest Country/Americana. This four-piece band, playing their own original songs and well-known covers, is led by Grant Reiff on piano/keyboards and lead vocals, Joe Cordell on drums, Mark Vironda on lead/rhythm guitar and Conor Reed on bass and background vocals. Based in southeast Michigan near Ann Arbor, they travel the world performing their brand of Americana music. With their next album “Rebels and Thieves” Slated for release in mid-2023, The Riflemen is sure to leave crowds with a memorable experience. Some of the band's previous headline performances include: President George W. Bush's inauguration, Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, The Houston Rodeo, The Crystal Cathedral, St. Andrews-Scotland, and opening for Ted Nugent, Justin Moore, Blues Traveler and countless additional shows across the country and world. Gold Circle tickets for Tracy Byrd's performance with special guests The Riflemen on Wednesday, August 14 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) go on sale Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from presenting sponsor. , Island Resort and Casino, at islandresortandcasino.com/entertainment. General seats for all grandstand events are free with entry to the Fair. To purchase early admission to the UP State Fair, please visit upstatefair.net. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.net/news/local-news/2024/04/tracy-byrd-to-perform-at-u-p-state-fair-aug-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos