The CDC warns that certain respiratory illnesses are on the rise and are not COVID-19.





The CDC confirms that “seasonal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity is increasing in parts of the southern United States.” (Getty Images)

Atlanta, Georgia. (BRPROUD) – Did you know that “by the second birthday, almost every child in the United States will be infected with the respiratory syncytial virus,” according to Yale Medicine? With that in mind, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued health recommendations to parts of the southern United States. Health recommendations focus on increasing the number of people infected with RSV. The CDC defines respiratory syncytial virus as follows: Respiratory syncytium (sin-SISH-uhl) virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be severe, especially in infants and the elderly. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the narrow airways of the lungs) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children under 1 year of age in the United States. The symptoms to watch out for in the listed age groups are: Infants under 6 months: Sensitivity

Poor feeding

Lethargy and / or apnea with or without fever Older infants: Runny nose

Loss of appetite appears 1-3 days before coughing, followed by frequent sneezing, fever, and sometimes wheezing. The only solution for patients who come into contact with RSV is Symptomatology management.. The CDC lists these states as those who have seen an increase in RSV cases. Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Mississippi

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Arkansas

Louisiana

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Texas The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires clinicians and caregivers to consider RSV testing, even if the SARS-CoV-2 test is negative. The CDC provided the following statistics on what the average US RSV number looks like each year. 2.1 million outpatients for children under 5 years of age

Number of hospitalizations for children under 5 years 58,000

177,000 inpatients for adults aged 65 and over

14,000 deaths in adults over 65 If you want to know more about respiratory syncytial virus, please click here. Mayo Clinic..



