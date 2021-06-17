Health
The UK has recorded more than 10,000 virus cases for the first time since February
The recent surge in coronavirus infection in the UK is accelerating
According to government statistics, an additional 11,007 cases have been reported. This is the highest number of days since February 19, when 12,027 cases were recorded, and cement is in the midst of a third wave of pandemics in Europe’s country with the highest number of virus-related deaths. He says.
Professor Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, said the current surge is “still uncertain” but “definitely leads to more hospitalizations and, unfortunately, more deaths.”
The daily number of cases has fluctuated around the previous 2,000 mark and has increased quite sharply in the past few weeks. The delta mutant, first identified in India and considered by government scientists to be 40% to 80% more contagious than previous dominant strains, accounts for approximately 95% of all new cases in the United Kingdom. I will.
Most of the newly identified cases belong to a younger age group who have not yet been infected with COVID-19. vaccine.. Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed that the widespread deployment of the vaccine in the UK has been extended to all adults over the age of 18 since Friday.
The spread of variants plans for the government to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact in the United Kingdom starting next week. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson postponed the move until July 19, saying it was “time to loosen the accelerator” and that more people could be vaccinated and thousands of deaths could be prevented. It was.
By July 19, Johnson hopes that two-thirds of the UK’s adult population will be vaccinated twice, including everyone over the age of 50.
Government figures on Thursday showed that another 19 people died after testing for the virus. This is the highest number of deaths per day since May 11.
Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, said he should be prepared for another wave of the virus, in addition to warning about further deaths in the near future.
“In the medium term, we expect more winter surges and late fall / winter surges, as we know that winter and fall are in favor of respiratory viruses, and therefore very much. Surprisingly, this particular highly contagious respiratory virus was also disliked, “he said in a speech. health Expert.
Many have accused the conservatives of the outbreak of infection and said it was too late to impose the strictest quarantine requirements on anyone arriving from India who has endured a catastrophic resurgence of the virus.
Vaccine deployment is expected to turn around the latest surge and provide the next mitigation of the blockade. As of Thursday, about 63% of the UK population has been vaccinated at least once and about 46% have been vaccinated twice.
According to a Monday analysis by the UK Public Health Service, the two doses of the main vaccines used by the UK are very effective for hospitalization with delta variants. 96% for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92% for AstraZeneca jab.
———
Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage below.
https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]