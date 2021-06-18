Here’s how to use California’s new COVID vaccine verification system – Orange County Register

Vaccinated Californians have gained a new way to show that they are being vaccinated against the coronavirus without having to carry around a flimsy paper card.

Friday’s Golden State announced a new digital tool that will allow residents to access COVID-19 vaccine records from the California immunization registry. Here we track all doses administered by vaccine providers such as Kaiser, Sutter, and County.

Tools are available at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov..

The site will ask you to enter the name, date of birth, and email or phone number associated with the vaccine record. You will need to create a 4-digit PIN that you can use later to open the link containing the vaccine information. This link will be sent by email or text message, depending on the contact information you provide. The tool also includes a QR code that you can use to take screenshots and finally display them in businesses, sports venues, etc. This allows you to scan the code to confirm that you are vaccinated. That part of the system is still working.

“It really aims to empower individuals,” Amy Ton, director of the California Institute of Technology, said in a phone call with a reporter on Friday for the new Digital Covid-19 Vaccine Record.

The tool was built by the state using open source SMART health card frameworkUsed by various public and private organizations, including, UC Health, Walmart, and more.

Like so many deployments during the coronavirus pandemic, some users experienced frustrating obstacles while checking new systems on Friday morning. Some were told that none of the information they provided matched. Others finally succeeded in the second or third attempt by making the name uppercase or lowercase. Others have found that the second dose is missing from the vaccine records.

Even if the state sets the system as a convenience rather than an obligation, glitches refuse to allow vaccinated residents to enter events and businesses if vaccination records do not properly reach the California Public Health Service. It raises concerns that it may be done. Authorities said more than 90% of the records in the system had contact information attached, but some were not, and virtual chatbots to troubleshoot issues overloaded on Friday. became. Callers to the helpline were also instructed to contact the vaccine provider for assistance.

Mark Dinan, a Silicon Valley recruiter in East Palo Alto, said he would give him some time, although he was dissatisfied with his failure to unlock his email and phone number on Friday. I did.

“Usually, when something like this is published, it always bugs. Probably within a week, I’ll try again,” Dinan said.

He wants the spread of vaccine passports. In East Palo Alto, about 65% of eligible residents are vaccinated. This is too low to feel comfortable to seize the opportunity in places where there are many unmasked dinants.

“It’s frustrating that it doesn’t work because this is the first step in getting what they can call a vaccine passport,” he said.

Barbara Ellen of Walnut Creek ran into a similar problem. She said she could not get clear guidance when she contacted the vaccinated Contra Costa County for help.

“After making several phone calls to both the state and the county, no one seems to know anything about the other person and is not willing to follow the information or give it to anyone who can,” she said. ..

Contra Costa County did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert and emeritus professor at the University of California, Berkeley, advocates a vaccine validation system, but believes that California tools may be a bit more user-friendly.

“I’m seeing something unfolding that hasn’t been completely considered yet,” Swartsburg said.

There is no app version of the state vaccine record, but users who can navigate the system can add code to existing apps such as CLEAR’s HealthPass, which some air passengers use to quickly pass airport security. ..

The state’s Chief Innovation Officer, Rick Clau, said the digital Covid-19 vaccine recording system is secure because the state digitally signs the contents of the QR code. You can scan the code to verify your signature against what the state has. It will be officially provided. Companies can see information that matches the information on the paper vaccination card, but they cannot save or copy it.

The details of how companies read QR codes remain unknown. A non-profit organization called The Commons Project, which belongs to the coalition that developed the health card framework, is working on an app that allows businesses to read the code. In the meantime, companies can see personal vaccine information in digital records under the QR code.

“We expect the validation app to be released in the coming weeks,” a spokeswoman for the California Public Health Service said in an email. “For clarity: This is not a country-built app. No additional information is provided at this time.”

JP Pollak, co-founder of the Commons Project, said his team needed to have a free app that businesses and others could download within a few weeks. Once downloaded, wherever you are going to check the QR code, you should be able to open the app and scan the code for some checkmarks that indicate that a person’s vaccine information is valid.

“It’s intended to be as easy as possible,” Pollack said. “This will be new to everyone.”

California epidemiologist Erica Pan avoided telephone questions about how tools differ from vaccine passports. Governor Gavin Newsom avoided.

This tool is free to use and is an option for both businesses and individuals. However, it is not clear how it fits into the real world, especially small businesses.

Simone Saccani, owner of La Pizzeria Cupertino, has no plans to adopt a vaccine verification system. He doesn’t think his customer base is likely to use it, and by borrowing people’s words about whether he is vaccinated, he and his employees are safe enough. I’m paying a fee.

“Even if someone comes in and doesn’t have it, I’m still going to serve them to make money,” he said. “In my opinion, everything is fine now.”

Diana Azad, a human resources department at Barks Steakhouse in Santa Clara, said it was too early to decide whether a restaurant would adopt the system.

“We are still trying to understand things,” she said. “Things are moving very fast.”