Beyonce’s fourth UK #1 album with Renaissance





Beyond Claire released her fourth solo UK #1 album with RENAISSANCE this week, reaching number one on the charts for the first time in six years.

The superstar’s acclaimed seventh studio album sells 3:1 more than its nearest competitor to reach the summit. Prior to this, Bjorn Krich had her debut LPs Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011), and Lemonade (2016), which hit number one. As a member of Destinys Child, Beyonc also boasts another number one chart. In 2001, when Survivor went away.

RENAISSANCE also reached number one on the official Vinyl Albums chart, proving the record for most purchased wax this week, and the lead single BREAK MY SOUL was Beyonc’s highest charting solo hit on the official UK charts in 14 years. I did. Take a look at Beyoncs’ full official chart history here.

As the After Hours til Dawn Tour kicks off, The Weeknds’ hit collection Highlights continues to climb steadily on the charts (4). Olivia Rodrigo also sees SOUR in the top five this week (5) as she returns as a guest star on the Disney series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

SOUR now has an amazing time in the top 20 on the Official Albums Chart for 63 weeks in a row, including #1 for 5 weeks in a row.

American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers enjoys her first official album chart top 10 this week. Her second studio record, Surrender, reached number six. Her debut LP Heard It in a Past Life by Maggies reached number 25 in 2019. Surrender also reached number one. #5 on this week’s Official Vinyl Album Chart.

Elvis Presleys’ collection of timeless hits, ELV1S 30 NUMBER 1 HITS, is outside the top ten as Baz Luhrmann’s biographical film Elvis continues to spark renewed interest in star work.

It’s been a big week for the Wakefield-born band The Cribs. The first three full-length albums entered the Top 40. The band, made up of brothers Gary, Ryan, and Ross Jarman, had their original 2007 peak of 13 and number three. Studio albums Mens Needs, Womens Needs, Everything.

Electronic music duo Orbital took their 10th Top 40 album with 30 Something, their biggest hit collection, ranked #19.

Two indie rock costume records set new highs on the official album charts, with The New Fellas at Number 20, released in 2005, and their debut album, The Cribs at Number 23, named after them in 2001. The group also dominates the official vinyl album charts with Mens Needs this week. , Womens Needs, Everything, The New Fellas, and The Cribs charts at #2, #3 and #4 respectively. The full official chart history of The Cribs can be found here.

And finally, Kate Bushs 1986 hit compilation The Whole Story vaults 37 hit #28 on the charts this week.

Check out the full Top 100 of the Official Album Chart from 5:45pm.

