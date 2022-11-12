The southeastern United States has reached the roof of the CDC’s respiratory disease levels scale





The United States continues to see a dramatic and early rise in respiratory diseases, which hit young children particularly hard and set decade records.

The Southeast region is the most affected by the outbreak, which is caused by cases of influenza, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus (sin-SISH-uhl)) and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia, have reached the highest level of respiratory disease activity at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States are colored dark purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of “very high” activity.

Overall, 25 states are experiencing “high” or “very high” levels of respiratory disease activity, while six have reached the moderate category.

Outpatient cases and hospitalizations are climbing and have not (yet) exceeded the peaks of all past seasons. However, the levels they have reached at this point in the flu season, week 44 of the year, are higher than the levels seen at this point every year since 2010, the CDC notes. The agency estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 2.8 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu. This week, the agency counted three pediatric flu deaths, bringing the season’s total to five.

Expand / Outpatient visits for respiratory diseases.

Influenza-like illnesses (ILI) prompt more children to seek outpatient care, compared to all other age groups. 24 years.

Advertisement Enlarge / Outpatient visits for respiratory diseases by age group.

The cumulative hospitalization rate per 100,000 people for week 44 is the highest since 2010, at 5 per 100,000. For reference, all seasons between 2010 and 2021 had hospitalization rates for week 44 ranging from just 0.1 to 0.7. Broken down by age, the highest rates for week 44 of this year were for adults aged 65 or over (10.7 per 100,000), followed by children aged 0-4 (9.3 per 100,000 ), followed by adults aged 50 to 64 (4.9), children aged 5 to 17 (5.0) and adults aged 18 to 49 (2.6).

Expand / Hospitalization monitoring.

In CDC monitoring of circulating flu strains, the season appears to be driven by an H3N2 strain of the flu virus, which matches well with the seasonal flu vaccine. However, flu vaccine uptake is behind what it normally is for the season, even though circulation is ahead of normal patterns, the CDC noted.

“Flu vaccination has lagged behind previous seasons,” CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy tweeted from her CDC verified account on Friday. “It’s time to get your flu shot as well as your updated COVID19 vaccine if you haven’t already.”

