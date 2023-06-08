UK weather: yellow heat warning as temperatures reach 31C in some areas | british news





An amber heatwave warning has been issued as forecasters warn of temperatures above 30C in some areas.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) upgraded yesterday’s yellow alert as the Met Office predicted temperatures could rise to 88F (31C) on Saturday.

Forecaster Aiden McGivern said 31C could be “somewhere between London, towards Cambridgeshire, towards the Midlands and towards north-west England”.

The yellow alert covers the West Midlands, East Midlands, eastern, south-east and south-west of England, with some areas hotter than touristic Ibiza, Tenerife and Spain’s town of Marbella.

The yellow alert indicates that the weather could affect the more vulnerable population as well as affecting the NHS.

UKHSA said in a statement: “The decision to switch to a yellow alert indicates that the region is likely to reach forecasted temperatures quickly over the weekend due to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecasts. It is also likely to see higher temperatures overnight.”

Amber alerts have now been issued for North East, North West, Yorkshire and Humber as well, with London remaining at the same level.

Image: Temperatures can reach 31C ‘between London, Cambridgeshire, the Midlands and North West England’. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology Image: A yellow alert indicates that weather may affect the wider population and the NHS. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Alerts are in effect from 9:00 AM Friday through 9:00 AM Monday, June 12th.

However, some coastal areas in eastern and northeastern England are expected to be much cooler with 17C in Newcastle and 19C in Middlesboro.

“Cold North Sea winds” will see temperatures drop to 13C on parts of the Aberdeenshire coast in eastern Scotland, but there will be some “noticeable warm spots”, with 28C expected in the southwest.

thunderstorm on the way

A sharp rise in temperature and increased humidity will trigger “active storms” into the Midlands and Wales, particularly in parts of southern England.

Image: A yellow thunderstorm warning could bring 30-40mm or more of rain with gusts of wind and lightning. Pic: The Met Office

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms covering southern England and west Wales from 2pm to 9pm Saturday.

Light wind slows down showers and thunderstorms. That is, they can be “hit and miss” but also have the potential to trigger “serious effects.”

Affected areas could be flooded with 30-40mm or more of rain within a few hours, with “hail, gusts and frequent lightning,” McGivern said.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said, “95% of people will probably be dry and 5% will be very wet.

“So on balance, the majority of Britain is still dry.”

The prolonged dry season can disrupt travel.

A heat wave is approaching as new figures show Britain has had little rain over the past three weeks.

Since May 31, less than 1mm has fallen in the southeast and northeast, and no drop has been seen in the rest of the UK.

What is a heat health advisory and who is most vulnerable?

River levels fell in all areas monitored by the Environment Agency, with precipitation in May at 43% of the long-term average in the northwest of England and 86% in the east.

However, most of the streams across the south side are described as having moderate water levels.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it was “not uncommon” for a prolonged dry season at this time of year, but warned that it could create opportunities for surface water flooding, disrupting weekend trips.

“At this point in the month, precipitation should be about 20 percent of the average, and most of us have barely had a single drop at this point,” Snell added.

