Papa John's to close 43 branches across UK to boost profits and investment | business news





Almost a tenth of Papa John's Pizza stores in the UK are set to close as the company looks to boost profits.

A total of 43 branches out of 450 across the country were reportedly found to be “underperforming” or “underperforming” and no longer financially viable.

Papa John's said the site will remain closed until mid-May after notifying affected employees.

The company did not say how many jobs would be lost. How many people work at that location? The same goes for the number of people we employ across the UK.

Chris Phyactou, managing director of Papa Johns UK, said: “Our priority is our team members who will receive full support throughout this process.”

“Our goal is to work with affected team members and try to find relocation opportunities where possible.”

Mr. Phyactou said the move would allow Papa John's to invest in “the right location with the right partners.”

“We are focused on driving profitable shared growth across our UK restaurants by continuously improving our business to ensure we are well-positioned for the future.

“We are encouraged by the results so far of these initiatives,” he added.

The company recorded sales of more than £1 billion globally in the final three months of 2023.

The pizza chain said it had increased investment in product innovation, training and skills, research and technology in the UK to improve customer experience.

Beyond traditional stores, it said new stores from 'large retail partners' would be announced 'in the coming months'.

Papa John's is a U.S.-based company and the third-largest pizza delivery company in the world.

The company aims to close branches in the following locations:

BarnsleyBebbingtonBexHillvillerKey BromRecallsDunCricklewoodDarlingtonDoncasterDurham East Dulwich East GrinsteadEastBourne HaleSham HarringayHarrogateHendonHorshamLancasterLeeds – MeanwoodLiverpool – West DerbyMiddlesbroughMottingham (London)Northwood HillspeathhavenPeckhamPenseyPutneyHilllochdaleLotherhamRedLewis RiprunkensConthorpeSittingbourneSouthportSt HelensStoke NewingtonTonbridge WellsUpminsterWatford St AlbansWheatonWimbledon

