The United States on Thursday blocked a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have recognized a Palestinian state.

Twelve Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, while two countries, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, abstained. The United States vetoed it.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas sharply criticized the US veto, calling it unfair, immoral and unjustified, and defying the will of the international community, which strongly supports full membership of the Palestinian state in the United Nations.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised the United States for vetoing what he called a shameful proposal.

The proposal to recognize a Palestinian state, more than six months after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and after sex crimes and other atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, was a reward for terrorism, Katz wrote on , formerly known as Twitter, after the US veto.

Palestinian efforts to gain recognition as a UN member state came six months after the Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 240 hostages. Israel responded to the atrocities of October 7 last year with an attack that killed nearly 34,000 people in Gaza, according to local authorities.

U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel announced Thursday that the United States would vote against the Security Council resolution, saying the United States has always been very clear and consistent that Premature actions in New York, even with the best intentions, would not achieve statehood. for the Palestinian people, in reference to the headquarters of the United Nations.

He also noted that there was no unanimity on whether the Palestinians met the criteria for membership as a state in the UN, saying that the United States believed that the future state should depend negotiations between Israel and representatives of the Palestinians. The quickest path to statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority with the support of the United States and other partners who share this goal, Patel said.

Palestinian attempts at recognition as a full member state began in 2011. They are currently a non-member observer state, a status which was granted in November 2012.

At the time, the Palestinian territories' ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, called the step a historic moment, adding that he hoped the Security Council would rise to establish global consensus on the two-way solution. States by admitting the State of Palestine as a full member.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan condemned Friday's decision, calling it a consideration of a Palestinian terrorist state.

This will not be a regular state. It will be a Nazi Palestinian state, an entity that achieved statehood despite its engagement in terrorism and the annihilation of Israel, Erdan added.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

