Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in Türkiye in May – The Greek Herald

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has revealed that he will meet his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on May 13 in Ankara.

The last time Greek and Turkish leaders met was in December 2023, in Athens.

Ekathimerini revealed that after the end of the European summit in Brussels and after announcing the date of his visit to Ankara, he claimed that Turkey's reaction to Greece's statement on the creation of marine environmental parks in the Aegean Sea was totally unjustified.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan also met at the NATO leaders' summit in July last year. Photo: Daily Sabah.

Greece exercises its sovereign rights in the Aegean Sea on the basis of international law and the law of the sea and I am impressed by this completely unjustified reaction of Turkey to an initiative which ultimately has an environmental characteristic, has Mitsotakis said.

He said he did not think that improving Greek-Turkish relations meant that Turkey's positions regarding maritime zones had changed.

Asked about the conclusions of the summit on Euro-Turkish relations, Mitsotakis stressed that they are satisfactory for both Greece and Cyprus and that they are in line with previous decisions of the European Council which highlight the potential for improving relations EU-Turkey.

Mitsotakis also stressed the importance given to preventing an escalation of conflict in the context of the new crisis in the Middle East.

I think it is extremely important that the text of the conclusions also refers to the situation in Gaza, Mitsotakis said.

The crisis is such that it requires an immediate ceasefire.

Source:Ekathimerini.