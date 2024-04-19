Politics
Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in Türkiye in May – The Greek Herald
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has revealed that he will meet his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on May 13 in Ankara.
The last time Greek and Turkish leaders met was in December 2023, in Athens.
Ekathimerini revealed that after the end of the European summit in Brussels and after announcing the date of his visit to Ankara, he claimed that Turkey's reaction to Greece's statement on the creation of marine environmental parks in the Aegean Sea was totally unjustified.
Greece exercises its sovereign rights in the Aegean Sea on the basis of international law and the law of the sea and I am impressed by this completely unjustified reaction of Turkey to an initiative which ultimately has an environmental characteristic, has Mitsotakis said.
He said he did not think that improving Greek-Turkish relations meant that Turkey's positions regarding maritime zones had changed.
Asked about the conclusions of the summit on Euro-Turkish relations, Mitsotakis stressed that they are satisfactory for both Greece and Cyprus and that they are in line with previous decisions of the European Council which highlight the potential for improving relations EU-Turkey.
Mitsotakis also stressed the importance given to preventing an escalation of conflict in the context of the new crisis in the Middle East.
I think it is extremely important that the text of the conclusions also refers to the situation in Gaza, Mitsotakis said.
The crisis is such that it requires an immediate ceasefire.
Source:Ekathimerini.
|
Sources
2/ https://greekherald.com.au/news/greek-and-turkish-leaders-to-meet-in-turkey-in-may/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 12 jurors selected for Trump's secret trial
- Prime Minister Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh again.
- Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in Türkiye in May – The Greek Herald
- #6 Women's Tennis Falls to #3 UT Arlington in WAC Tournament
- Cosmotology students turn trash into fashion, Augusta, Maine
- Indonesian presidential election of 2024 in North Sumatra: the end of a long-established religious binarism?
- Syracuse Orange football: After conference reorganization, is a Super League on the horizon?
- Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert respond to new criticism of Trump at the Oscars
- EY warns UK partners of potential profit loss | business news
- Singapore funds innovative technologies for climate-resilient infrastructure in small island developing states
- House Rules Committee Passes Foreign Aid Bills With Democratic Support, Votes on Ties
- How Utah students practiced earthquake safety during statewide emergency drills