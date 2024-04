The IMF sounds the alarm over the explosion of the American national debt: “Something will have to give”

Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, analyzes where lawmakers stand to slow debt growth.

The astronomical rise in US national debt poses “significant risks” to the global economy and threatens to continue to fuel high inflation, according to a new warning from the International Monetary Fund.

In its latest Fiscal Monitor, the Washington-based institution said it expects the United States to run a budget deficit of 7.1% in 2025, more than triple the level of other advanced economies.

“Accommodative US fiscal policy is putting upward pressure on global interest rates and the dollar,” Vitor Gaspar, director of the IMF's fiscal affairs department, told reporters. “This drives up financing costs in the rest of the world, thereby exacerbating existing fragilities and risks.”

US NATIONAL DEBT TRACKER FOR APRIL 17, 2024: SEE WHAT US TAXPAYERS (YOU) OWE IN REAL TIME

The Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, Wednesday, January 17, 2024. (Photographer: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Under current policies, U.S. public debt is expected to nearly double by 2053. The IMF has identified “significant fiscal slippages” in the United States in 2023, with government spending exceeding revenues by 8.8% of GDP, or a increase of 4.1% compared to the previous year. , despite strong economic growth.

If this trend continues, the Congressional Budget Office projects that the national debt will reach an incredible $54 trillion over the next decade. Rising interest rates also add to the challenges of rising debt.

If this debt materializes, it could jeopardize America's economic position in the world.

THE RISE IN DEFICITS TO PUSH PUBLIC DEBT TO A RECORD LEVEL IN 4 YEARS

The United States is one of four countries that must critically address “fundamental spending-income imbalances.” The other three are China, Italy and the United Kingdom.

IMF officials participate in a news conference during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, DC, April 16, 2024. (Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The U.S. national debt topped $34 trillion in January after a spending burst from President Biden and Democratic lawmakers and is on track to surpass $35 trillion.

But the massive amount of spending – although it has helped propel the economy – also risks reigniting inflation and undermining global financial stability by raising global financing costs, according to the IMF.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“This raises short-term risks for the disinflation process, as well as long-term risks for the fiscal and financial stability of the global economy,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, said on Tuesday. “Something will have to give.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/imf-sounds-alarm-ballooning-us-national-debt-something-will-have-give The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos