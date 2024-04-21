Ukraine, partners express relief after House passes U.S. aid bill





kyiv Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude and relief Saturday after the U.S. House of Representatives approved $60.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, overcoming months of intense Republican opposition to arms funding including The country's army has an urgent need.

The vital U.S. aid bill passed by the House today will prevent the war from spreading, save thousands upon thousands of lives, and help our two nations become stronger, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X.

The decision on the bill, which also includes funds to help keep Ukraine's government running, came after airstrikes hit several major cities last week, including Chernihiv and Dnipro, killing dozens of people. Ukraine, which also lacks air defense assets, said the strikes could have been avoided if it had better supplies.

Meanwhile, on the front lines in the east of the country, Russian forces have also advanced towards the strategic town of Chasiv Yar, outside Bakhmut, which fell to Russia last year. Ukrainian troops have complained for many months that they are rationing their shells because they lack essential ammunition, making it impossible to repel the Russians, let alone prevent their advance.

The U.S. Senate will still need to vote on the bill before it goes to President Biden for his signature. But Ukraine and its supporters have now cleared the biggest hurdle in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has refused for months to put the aid up for a vote. His reversal sparked fury among far-right members of Congress who oppose sending more aid to Ukraine and threatened to oust him if he pursued the vote.

The Ukrainian people are sincerely grateful to the US Congress, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on X after Saturday's vote.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who recently stepped up efforts to obtain more Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine, wrote on X that Saturday was a bad day for [Russian President Vladimir] Poutine.

A bad day for anyone who dared to believe America might falter when it comes to standing up for what it stands for and what it stands for, he wrote.

Ukraine has said it will need 26 Patriot systems to cover the entire country. It only has three, and Germany recently committed to sending another. Kuleba is pushing his European partners to hand over their Patriots, insisting they are needed more in Ukraine than in the European Union.

Ukraine's calls intensified this week after the United States and other partners helped deflect a massive Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel, engaging in ways it refused to do in Ukraine. kyiv viewed the intervention as establishing a double standard, made all the more frustrating by the fact that the aid package was also delayed on the Hill.

European leaders echoed Ukraine's thanks on the House floor Saturday, with some suggesting months of delays were unnecessary.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk thanked Johnson for X, then wrote: Better late than too late. And I hope it is not too late for Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who had urged Congress to act on the bill, said he welcomed the vote. Ukraine will benefit from the transatlantic support it needs to resist Russian aggression, he wrote on X.

EU Council President Charles Michel said the vote sends a clear message to the Kremlin: those who believe in freedom and [the] The United Nations Charter will continue to support Ukraine and its people.

Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, wrote that the adoption of the bill is much-needed good news for all Ukrainians!!!!

Historic decisions change history, wrote Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Good to see you again, America.

Reactions from Moscow were much more critical.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted in Russian state media Tass as saying the aid would further enrich the United States of America and ruin Ukraine further, killing even more people. Ukrainians because of the Kiev regime.

Still, support for the vote was echoed across much of Europe, and Ukrainian lawmakers added to the chorus of gratitude.

Kira Rudik, who belongs to the liberal Holos party, posted on X: Omg, on behalf of the Ukrainian people; THANK YOU!!!!

MP Oleksandra Ustinova wrote that US support would save lives in Ukraine.

Opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko, who traveled to Washington to try to drum up support for the vote, urged the world not to forget that Russia's military budget still far exceeds that of the Ukraine. Today, we have won time, not war, he writes. We'll have to finish the job.

He added that it would be great if another message came from Washington at the NATO summit in July. To invite Ukraine to NATO, he wrote. It will be decisive.

Inna Sovsun, also from the Holos party, wrote on X that Ukraine is very grateful!

She added: Just one question: Was it necessary to wait six months to vote? How many lives could have been saved?

Reached by text message Saturday evening, a Ukrainian soldier fighting on the front lines in the country's south said he and his comrades did not watch the vote live. There are other things [to watch], he wrote with a smiling face. He then shared footage of his unit dropping bombs on a Russian artillery position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/04/20/ukraine-reaction-house-foreign-aid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos