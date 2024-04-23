Airlines urged not to facilitate UK-Rwandan asylum transfers





Two years ago, London announced the Migration and Economic Development Partnership (MEDP), now called the UK-Rwanda Asylum Partnership. The partnership said asylum seekers in the UK would be sent to Rwanda before their cases could be heard.

Rwanda's national asylum system will then take into account the need for international protection.

In November 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled the policy was unlawful due to security concerns in Rwanda. In response, the UK and Rwanda created new legislation, including declaring Rwanda a safe country.

risk of forced repatriation

According to international media reports, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is working to pass the bill and recently said the first plane transporting asylum seekers would depart in 10 to 12 weeks, around July.

But UN special rapporteurs warn that deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda or elsewhere could put airlines and aviation authorities at risk of forcibly repatriating refugees or asylum seekers to countries where they could face persecution, torture or other serious harm. I did. It is a violation of the right to be free from torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Experts said that even if the UK-Rwanda Agreement and the Rwanda Safety Bill are approved, airlines and aviation regulators could become complicit in violating internationally protected human rights and court orders by facilitating migration to Rwanda.

They added that airlines should be held liable if they help remove asylum seekers from the UK.

UN experts have been contacting the UK Government and national, European and international aviation regulators to remind them of their responsibilities, including the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

The United Nations Human Rights Council appoints special rapporteurs to monitor and report on global situations and problems. They serve as individuals, not as UN employees, are independent of any government or organization, and do not receive compensation for their work.

