A look at commencement ceremonies as US campuses rocked by protests against Israel-Hamas war





Commencement ceremonies are held at colleges and universities across the United States. While many campuses have been rocked by protests over the war between Israel and Hamas, some school administrations have taken steps to contain disruptions during their back-to-school activities.

Classes at the University of Michigan began early Saturday, with few interruptions. Before the ceremony, the school said staff and security officers were prepared to respond and that any interference with the start of the school year would not be considered free speech.

Here's a look at some of the opening ceremonies:

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

In Boston, Northeastern University's commencement ceremonies began peacefully Sunday morning at Fenway Park.

Some students waved Palestinian flags, but these were interspersed with flags of India, the United States and other countries. The graduating students had their ceremony first, with the undergraduate ceremony scheduled for the afternoon.

Last month, police arrested about 100 protesters at Northeastern as they dismantled an encampment on the Boston campus.

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate during the University of Michigan's 2024 spring commencement ceremony at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN

Police officers stood nearby as some graduates waved Palestinian flags and shouted pro-Palestinian messages in protests Saturday during the opening of classes at the University of Michigan, where tens of thousands of people gathered at the interior of Michigan Stadium. A banner read: No more universities in Gaza.

The protests took place off stage and did not stop the nearly two-hour event. But U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro repeatedly paused during his remarks and at one point said: Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, if you could please direct your attention again to the podium.

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate during the University of Michigan's 2024 spring commencement ceremony at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

A graduate holds his cap with an Israeli flag while shouting at pro-Palestinian protesters as they demonstrate during the University of Michigan's 2024 spring commencement ceremony at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, 4 May 2024. (Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

A plane carrying a banner reading “We stand with Israel jewishlivesmatter.us” flies over the University of Michigan's 2024 spring commencement ceremony at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Saturday, May 4 2024. (Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

Del Toro administered the oath of office to graduates of the armed forces. He said they would protect the freedoms we cherish so much, including the right to peacefully protest.

Protesters demand that Michigan end its financial ties with all companies linked to Israel. The university allowed protesters to set up an encampment in the middle of campus.

Police helped break up a large gathering Friday evening outside a campus art museum where a dinner was being held for recipients of honorary degrees. At least one person was arrested.

