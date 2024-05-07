UK Ministry of Defense targeted in cyberattack: Minister | Cybercrime News





It was reported that a third-party payroll system containing the names and banking information of military personnel had been hacked.

The UK's Ministry of Defense has been the target of a large-scale cyber attack, a government minister has confirmed to British media.

On Tuesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told Sky News, which first reported the hack, that although the attack targeted systems run by an external company, it was still a very significant issue.

It targeted a third-party payroll system used by the Ministry of Defense and contained the names and banking details of current and former military personnel, Sky News and the BBC reported.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was likely a malicious actor had compromised the payments system.

There are indications that a malicious actor has compromised the military payments network, Sunak told reporters.

I want to reassure people that the Department of Defense has already taken steps to take the network offline and ensure those affected are supported in the right way.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to provide further details to Congress this afternoon.

Department of Defense [Ministry of Defence] We took action very quickly to take this database offline. Stride told Sky it was a third-party database and not one operated directly by the Ministry of Defense. The Department of Defense first discovered the cyberattack a few days ago.

Tobias Ellwood, a former Conservative government minister, said the incident was characteristic of a Chinese cyber attack.

The former soldier and chairman of the National Assembly's Defense Committee said targeting pay system names and soldiers' bank details points to China as this could be part of a plan, a strategy, to see who can be coerced. BBC Radio.

Meanwhile, Stride said the government is not currently blaming Beijing.

He added that this is not the assumption we are talking about at this very moment.

According to British media reports, Shapps expects to confirm that a hostile country is the culprit, but the government is not expected to publicly name China.

China refutes the claim as nonsense

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said China opposes all forms of cyberattacks and rejects any attempt to use the hacking issue for political purposes to smear other countries.

The comments by the British politicians involved were complete nonsense, Lean said on Tuesday. China has always firmly opposed and cracked down on all types of cyber attacks.

The two countries have increasingly sparred over hacking issues, with Britain in March following two high-profile attacks in recent years by Chinese hackers and Chinese companies targeting lawmakers critical of China and China's election watchdog. It was revealed that he was behind the attack on . .

Relations have been strained as Britain tries to find a delicate balance between neutralizing the security threat posed by China while maintaining or strengthening its engagement in some areas such as trade, investment and climate change.

But concerns are growing about allegations of espionage in the UK, especially ahead of a general election scheduled for later this year, and some British politicians are becoming increasingly vocal about the threat posed by China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/7/uk-defence-ministry-targeted-in-cyberattack-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos