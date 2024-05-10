House Republicans pass bill to stop census from counting non-citizens – Missouri Independent





WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday to add a citizenship question to the census and exclude noncitizens from the official count when determining the population to be represented in Congress and electoral votes.

The legislation, passed 206-202, is part of a trend of House GOP bills related to immigration in the run-up to the November election. Republicans and their presumptive presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump, have focused their campaigns on immigration.

The Trump administration tried to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, but the Supreme Court blocked it.

We should not reward states and cities that violate federal immigration laws and maintain sanctuary policies with increased representation in Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement after passage Bill. Common sense dictates that only American citizens should be taken into account in the electoral distribution.

The bill, HR 7109, sponsored by North Carolina Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards, would impact the 2030 census and beyond if signed into law.

The census, which takes place every 10 years, helps determine Congressional seats in the House and can determine political power.

Since the first census in 1790, citizens and noncitizens have been included in the official population count of the United States due to the 14th Amendment's requirement to include a whole number of people in each state.

Edwards argued during debate on the bill that the Constitution did not specify that noncitizens should be counted in the census.

He argued that the word persons, in the 14th Amendment, has no definition.

It is unlikely to pass the Senate, which Democrats control by a slim margin, and the White House has already issued a statement opposing the bill.

The White House said the bill would prevent the Commerce Department's Census Bureau from exercising its constitutional responsibility to count the number of people in the United States during the decennial census, and would make it more difficult to obtain accurate data .

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring that the census remains as accurate as possible and free from political interference, and to upholding the long-standing principle of equal representation enshrined in our Constitution, census statutes, and historical tradition , said the White House.

Numbers completed in Democratic areas, GOP says

During debate in the House, Republicans argued that areas with high immigrant populations deprive American citizens of representation in Congress and benefit states run by Democrats.

This is absolutely outrageous, said Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana. It’s 100% about accumulating votes.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett said states with more noncitizens would get more congressional districts and more electoral votes. He said these votes would also benefit Democrats and skew the situation in their favor.

Democrats warn of Hispanic undercount

Democrats argued that the bill would not only violate the Constitution, but also harm immigrant communities by undercounting and could threaten the accuracy of the census.

The census is essential to democracy, Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said. This bill would destroy the accuracy of the census, which may have something to do with its true motivations.

Raskin added that the bill would not only exclude all non-citizens, including permanent residents with green cards who are on the path to citizenship.

Raskin said the Republican Party's decision to add a citizenship question for the 2020 census led to a chilling effect and an undercount of communities of color, particularly Hispanics.

There were six states Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas that had fewer people in the 2020 census than were estimated to live there.

Nationally, there was a record undercount of Hispanics in the 2020 census, about 3 million, according to the Pew Research Center.

According to Pew, eight states Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island and Utah recorded overcounts.

The chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragn of California, said the bill would have a chilling effect on census accuracy and harm immigrant communities.

It's a bill that threatens the fair and equal representation of immigrant communities, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://missouriindependent.com/briefs/u-s-house-republicans-pass-bill-to-stop-census-from-counting-noncitizens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos