Sudanese officials meet with US envoy over stalled dam talks





The Blue Nile is seen as the Ethiopian Renaissance Grand Dam reservoir fills near the Ethiopia-Sudan border, in this wide spectral image taken on November 6, 2020. NASA / METI / AIST / Japan Space Systems and US / Japan ASTER Science Team / Handout via REUTERS / File Photo

Sudanese officials held talks with a new US envoy to the Horn of Africa on Saturday to resolve a dispute over Ethiopia’s giant hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile.

Talks between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia over filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance dam collapsed in April, and Sudan’s invitation to hold a prime minister-level summit went unanswered .

Ethiopia is basing its hopes for economic development and power generation on the dam, which fears Egypt will jeopardize its water supply. Sudan is also concerned about the impact on its own water flows.

Sudan and Ethiopia are also in the midst of a border dispute over the al-Fashqa region, which Sudan says is part of its internationally recognized border, but which Ethiopian farmers have settled for decades.

The new US envoy is veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman, who has been tasked with tackling both issues as well as fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Feltman “showed a deep understanding of Sudan’s position, and stressed the importance of continuing negotiations under the auspices of the African Union with the participation of the international community,” said Sudan’s foreign ministry in a press release.

Earlier this week, Feltman met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who stressed that the Ethiopian dam was “an existential issue for Egypt, which will not harm its water interests”, the presidency said in a statement.

“We will see if we succeed or not,” said Dina Mufti, spokeswoman for Ethiopia’s foreign ministry, when asked on Saturday about Feltman’s next visit, adding that her country would engage him on the relevant issues.

The latest round of failed talks took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which currently holds the presidency of the African Union, and whose president also met with the head of Sudan’s sovereign council on Saturday in Khartoum.

