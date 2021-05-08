LONDONR Hopes for a speedy path to independence in Scotland were dashed on Saturday as the dominant Scottish nationalist party was projected to fall two places less of a majority in the country’s parliament.

The results of the Scottish National Parties, though impressive, seem to have deprived him of a symbolic victory in a close-knit election. This, in turn, is likely to solidify the determination of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deny Scottish voters the opportunity to hold a second referendum on independence.

However, pro-independence parties remained in control and even expanded their overall majority in the vote, held on Thursday, which will keep the flame of Scottish nationalism alive and ensure that the threat of Scottish secession from the UK will continue to destroy British politics.

The number of seats won by the Scottish National Party is in some ways less important than the political winds that still blow in the direction of the separatists. By allying with the pro-independence Scottish Greens, Scottish nationalists will strengthen their control over the regional Parliament.