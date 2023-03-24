Michigan’s unemployment rate in February remains stable over a month





LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged for the third consecutive month at 4.3%, according to data released today by the Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Total employment in the state increased by 8,000 and unemployment fell by 2,000 during the month, leading to a labor force increase of 6,000 in February. “Michigan’s labor market was stable in February,” said Wayne Rourke, director of labor market information for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Wage employment increased for the fourth consecutive month.” The national unemployment rate rose two tenths of a percentage point in February to 3.6%. Michigan’s rate in February was seven-tenths of a percentage point above the US rate. The national unemployment rate has fallen two-tenths of a percentage point over the year, while Michigan’s rate has edged up a tenth of a percentage point since February 2022. Labor Force Trends and Highlights Michigan’s employment level rose 0.2% during the month, while the national employment total rose 0.1%.

The 1.5% increase in the U.S. workforce during the year was 1.1 percentage points higher than the increase in the statewide workforce since February 2022.

February’s statewide labor force participation rate remained at 59.8% on the month, while Michigan’s employment-to-population ratio edged up a tenth of a percentage point to 57, 3%. Both February 2023 measurements remained below their pre-pandemic February 2020 values ​​(61.3% and 59.0%, respectively). February unemployment rate in metro Detroit remains constant The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) held steady at 3.8% between January and February. The region’s labor force remained almost unchanged, increasing slightly by 1,000 during the month. The Detroit MSA unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage points over the year. Total employment and unemployment fell by 11,000. The regional workforce has fallen by 21,000 since February 2022. Michigan salaried jobs increase in February According to the Monthly Employer Survey, Michigan’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls rose 15,000, or 0.3%, in the month to February’s total payroll of 4,416,000. Minor increases in employment were observed in several industries. Industry Employment Trends and Highlights Payroll employment increased for the fourth consecutive month in February.

On a numerical basis, the recreation and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities industries posted the strongest job growth in the month, with jobs up 4,000 in each sector since January.

The monthly increase in the recreation and hospitality industry comes from the accommodation and food services sub-sector.

Average weekly earnings in the manufacturing industry rose 1.1% on the month and 6.1% on the year.

Industries with the largest payroll employment gains during the year included government (+23,000) and leisure and hospitality (+21,000).

Total non-farm payrolls increased by 92,000, or 2.1%, over the year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, Michigan’s total nonfarm payroll employment was just 33,000, or 0.7%, below its pre-pandemic level in February 2020. For more detailed information, including data tables, see the full version. Note on data revisions: The data in this release reflects recently revised historical estimates. All states in the country participate in this review process facilitated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Seasonally adjusted and unadjusted monthly labor force estimates from 2018 to 2022 for Michigan and the MSA of Detroit-Warren-Dearborn have been revised. In addition, all unadjusted payroll employment data have been revised for 2021 and 2022. Seasonally adjusted payroll employment data have been revised through 2018 for all industries. For some industries with larger historical revisions, unadjusted and seasonally adjusted payroll employment data have been revised for multiple years, some dating back to 1990. For recently revised data, go to MILMI.org/DataSearch. Previously published data for these years should be deleted and replaced with the new series. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.michigan.gov/dtmb/about/newsroom/all-news/2023/03/23/michigans-february-jobless-rate-remains-stable-over-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related