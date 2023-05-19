Business
Wells Fargo Newsroom – Wells Fargo & Company Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividends
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on eight series of preferred shares.
Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share has been declared on its 7.50% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, Series L, Liquidation Preference of $1,000 per share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange. York under the symbol WFCPrL. The Series L dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.
A quarterly cash dividend of $365.63 per share has been declared on its 5.85% Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Fixed to Floating Preferred Shares, Series Q, Liquidation Preference of $25,000 per share. This dividend is equivalent to $0.36563 per depository share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a Series Q Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WFCPrQ. The Series Q dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.
A quarterly cash dividend of $414.06 per share has been declared on its 6.625% Class A perpetual non-cumulative fixed-to-floating preferred shares, Series R, liquidation preference of $25,000 per share. This dividend is equivalent to $0.41406 per depository share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a Series R Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WFCPrR. The Series R dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.
A quarterly cash dividend of $351.56 per share has been declared on its 5.625% Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares, Series Y, Liquidation Preference of $25,000 per share. This dividend is equivalent to $0.35156 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a Series Y Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WFCPrY. The Series Y dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.
A quarterly cash dividend of $296.88 per share has been declared on its 4.75% Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares, Series Z, Liquidation Preference of $25,000 per share. This dividend is equivalent to $0.29688 per depository share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a Series Z Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WFCPrZ. The Series Z dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.
A quarterly cash dividend of $293.75 per share has been declared on its 4.70% Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares, Series AA, Liquidation Preference of $25,000 per share. This dividend is equivalent to $0.29375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a Series AA Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WFCPrA. The Series AA dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.
A quarterly cash dividend of $273.44 per share has been declared on its 4.375% Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares, Series CC, Liquidation Preference of $25,000 per share. This dividend is equivalent to $0.27344 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a Series CC Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WFCPrC. The Series CC dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.
A quarterly cash dividend of $265.63 per share has been declared on its 4.25% Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares, Series DD, Liquidation Preference of $25,000 per share. This dividend is equivalent to $0.26563 per depository share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a Series DD Preferred Share, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WFCPrD. The Series DD dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

