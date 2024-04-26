Police provide a new update on the man arrested for the manslaughter of ice hockey star Adam Johnson six months after cutting the throat

Police have confirmed that a man arrested over the manslaughter of ice hockey star Adam Johnson has been released on bail again.

Johnson died on October 28 last year after being hit in the neck by an opponent's skate during a match at the Nutita Arena in Sheffield.

The 29-year-old American, who played for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers, died in hospital.

Mr Johnson's death shocked the hockey world, especially as thousands of fans witnessed the incident at the arena in Sheffield.

In November, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and subsequently released on bail by South Yorkshire Police.

Now South Yorkshire Policehave confirmed that the suspect has been released on bail again until May 14.

A police spokeswoman said: 'A man under investigation following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been released.

'Adam, aged 29, was fatally injured during a match between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on October 28 last year.

'Sadly he was later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post-mortem confirmed he died as a result of neck injuries.

'Last year on November 14, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later released on bail. He has been released on bail again until Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

“Our thoughts remain with Adam's loved ones as our investigation continues.”

In January, Sheffield's senior coroner Tanyka Rawden suspended her inquest while the police investigation continued.

Despite the opening of the inquest in November being very brief, it later emerged that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) on the use of neck protectors in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is 'sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck gaiters or protectors are not worn', giving bodies 56 days to say what action has been taken or why no action has been taken has been undertaken.

The EIHA said neck protectors will become mandatory from 2024, but the Elite League, in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, is not under its control.

The Elite Ice Hockey League said it will not mandate the use of neck guards but will “strongly encourage” players and officials to wear them.