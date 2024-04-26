Victoria Justice shines in a silver dress at the Latin American Music Awards

Victoria Justice attended the 2024 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Las Vegas in a silver dress on the red carpet.

Victoria Justice Getty Images

For the event, the 31-year-old wore a dramatic cutout look accented with sequins. It featured silver straps across the stomach and a thigh-high slit. The actress teamed her dazzling outfit with matching sandals that featured criss-cross straps around her ankle.

Victoria Justice at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Getty Images

To complete her look, Justice styled her brunette tresses into a long ponytail with side bangs, accented by a pair of silver drop earrings. As for her makeup, the actress kept it simple with a dewy foundation, minimal lashes and a rosy pink lip gloss to finish. Justice appeared on the show as a presenter alongside actor Danny Pino; they presented Peso Pluma with the award for best album.

Danny Pino and Victoria Justice on stage during the 2024 Latin American Music Awards. Getty Images

This appearance follows the recent announcement confirmed by Deadline that Justice will be joining the cast of “Suits: LA,” in which she will play an aspiring movie star named Dylan Pryor.

Colorful pieces have been an integral part of Justice's wardrobe over the past decade. In 2016, the actress told WWD in an exclusive interview before the Teen Choice Awards that she doesn't let designer names influence her when it comes to her red carpet appearances. “Dressing appropriately for the event is always key, as is knowing your audience,” Justice said. “The most important thing I encourage people to do is not get too carried away with the designer they are wearing. Sometimes it's not about the biggest name you can have, but rather what looks best on you. The fit is really important. I've been lucky enough to be able to wear designers like Versace, but I've also worn H&M on a red carpet.

Victoria Justice Getty Images

The Latin American Music Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of artists in the Latin music industry. Other performers of the evening included Becky G, Anitta, Marc Anthony, Yandel and others.