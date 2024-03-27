Business
Global stocks trade mixed after Wall Street momentum slows
TOKYO (AP) Global stocks were mixed in quiet trading Tuesday as a wait-and-see sentiment prevailed in markets around the world.
France's CAC 40 edged up almost 0.1% in early trading to 8,157.27, while Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 18,312.04. Britain's FTSE 100 index slipped almost 0.1% to 7,909.88.
US stocks are expected to rise, with Dow Jones futures up 0.2% at 39,787.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% to 5,297.50.
In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225, where computer chip issues had interested investors early on, reversed its trend virtually unchanged, falling less than 0.1% to end at 40,398.03. .
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% to 7,780.20. South Korea's Kospi added 0.7% to 2,757.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 0.9% to 16,618.32, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.2% to 3,031.48.
Analysts have observed various global uncertainties, particularly in the Middle East and Russia, which are affecting energy prices as well as investor sentiment.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 16 cents to $82.11 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 9 cents to $86.84 a barrel.
An attack at the end of last week in a concert hall in Moscow was claimed by the Islamic State group. Gaza was the center of attention UN Security Council issuing its first request for a ceasefire. The United States abstained, angering Israel.
Potential surges in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions still remain, said Tan Jing Yi of Mizuho Bank.
The highlight of this week for financial markets could be Friday's report on U.S. consumer spending. It will also include the latest update on the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. But U.S. markets will be closed for Good Friday, and the bond market will close early on Thursday, which could consolidate trading ahead of the report's release.
Despite a chain of recent reports who showed inflation remaining hotter than expected, the Federal Reserve It appears that inflation will continue its long-term downward trend.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell slightly to 151.28 Japanese yen from 151.41 yen. The euro cost $1.0854, up from $1.0840.
