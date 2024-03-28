A majority of investors think a stock market downturn is near, according to a CNBC survey

A majority of respondents (61%) in the latest CNBC Delivering Alpha Stock survey believe the market as a whole has gone too far, too fast heading into the second quarter and that a pullback is near. The S&P 500 is up more than 9% in the first quarter, which would be its best start to a year since 2019. However, only 39% think there is more room to run. One of the biggest themes of the year so far for the market is the Federal Reserve and speculation that it will cut rates three times in 2024. Only 9% of respondents think the Fed should start to cut rates immediately, while an overwhelming majority advise cutting rates three times in 2024. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell needs to keep things slow and steady. The majority of respondents (61%) predict the Fed will cut rates only twice this year. Only 26% still believe the Fed's official forecast of three cuts is the magic number, and 13% say only one rate cut is likely this year. None of those surveyed think the Fed will cut rates more than three times and none think it won't do it at all. .SPX year-to-date hits S&P 500 in Q1 Overall, regarding the Fed, 82% of respondents believe the central bank is doing a “good” or “excellent” job navigating the economy. Only 17% answered “fair,” while no one answered “poor” or “terrible.” The quarterly survey of 300 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and other money managers was conducted last week. The number of respondents who believe a recession will hit in 2025 has increased. A majority of 52% think it is likely, compared to just 23% in the last quarterly survey. Thirty-nine percent said they see “no recession in sight,” which is also higher than the 14% who thought it was unlikely in our survey last quarter. Where to invest Many overseas markets have seen record highs recently, including Japan, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Canada and South Korea. When asked where they were most optimistic outside the United States, 40% said Japan, 26% said Europe, and an equal number said they would not invest outside the United States. United. Only 4% think China is currently the best place to invest outside of the United States. The MSCI iShares China ETF is down 21% from its 52-week high last March and more than 7% in six months. When it comes to investing domestically, 26 percent said the Nasdaq 100 was the best place to compare, compared to 13 percent for the S&P 500. Thirteen percent said oil and 9 percent voted for bitcoin, which is reaching record levels. When asked to choose their three favorite sectors, 61% think technology is the best place to invest right now. XLK YTD mountain Technology Select SPDR in Q1 Sticking with technology, which has been hyper-focused on artificial intelligence, 39% think it's time to sell AI-related stocks. Investors said the area “had gone too far.” About a fifth of respondents said it was too difficult to pick an AI stock and invest money in the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). Meanwhile, 17% responded “just buy Nvidia.” This stock is up 245% in a year and 120% in six months, far outpacing every other stock in the S&P 500 except Super Micro Computer. Where to Hide If the stock market were to suddenly decline, 65% said they would turn to cash as a safe haven, 26% to bonds and 9% to high-dividend stocks. None of those who responded favored gold, crypto, or real estate. Over the past two years, many investors have favored two-year Treasury bonds. For them to be more attractive than stocks right now, 54% of respondents say rates would need to rise above 6%. That's quite a jump from where we are currently in terms of two-year yield, which is around 4.57%. Over the past decade, the S&P 500 has grown almost 13% annually. More than a fifth of respondents, or 22 percent, believe the industry's average annual performance rate will continue to exceed 10 percent over the next decade. The rest think we're more likely to be in the 5-10% range for the S&P's annual return over the next decade.