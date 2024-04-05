Ethiopian Stock Exchange Receives Bids for Twice the Shares on Offer





(Bloomberg) — The Ethiopian Securities Exchange said it received bids for more than twice the shares it was offering to investors as the Horn of Africa country's bourse raises funds to start operations. Investors offered more than 1.51 billion birr ($26.6 million) worth of shares, surpassing the company's target of raising 631 million birr, chief executive officer Tilahun Kassahun told reporters in the capital, Addis Ababa. The creation of a stock exchange in Ethiopia, one of Africa's five largest economies without a stock exchange, is part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's plan to open the country to investors and help rebuild this country ravaged by war. The government and dissident Tigrayan fighters signed a pact in 2022 to end a two-year conflict that had deterred investors. FSD Africa, the Trade and Development Bank, the Nigerian Exchange Group, 16 national commercial banks, 12 insurance companies and 17 local investors have offered to buy shares of the ESX, according to Kassahun. ESX is still working on the allocation of shares. Strategic foreign investments are particularly important because they enable the transfer of technical know-how and best practices as well as other areas of long-term strategic value that we will explore, Kassahun said. Ethiopia relies on borrowing from multilateral lenders and bilateral creditors. The country's public sector external debt stood at $27.8 billion at the end of September, according to Finance Ministry data. In December, it became the latest failing African country, joining Zambia and Ghana. All three are trying to restructure billions of dollars of external debt using the mechanism of the Common Framework of the Group of Twenty. The government hopes the new scholarship will help diversify its funding sources. ESX was established in October, with state-owned Ethiopian Investment Holdings as a founding shareholder. The exchange will be owned by public sector companies including Ethiotelecom and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia. The balance will be held by private entities. 2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/ethiopian-stock-exchange-gets-bids-for-twice-the-shares-on-offer-1.2055137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos