Connect with us

Business

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Ram Navami

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Ram Navami

 


Public Holiday: The Indian stock market is closed today, Wednesday, April 17, due to Ram Navami celebrations. There will be no trading in the Indian stock market as major stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed today for Ram Navami, which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

The list of public holidays in 2024 on the official websites of BSE and NSE includes Wednesday, April 17 as a public holiday for Ram Navami. Therefore, stock market investors should note that no trading activities will take place on the BSE and NSE as the exchanges are closed today in the Indian share market.

As per BSE, Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, SLB Segment as well as Currency Derivatives and Interest Rate Derivatives segments are closed for trading today.

Read here: Public Holiday: Is Indian Stock Exchange Closed for Ram Navami on April 17?

The commodity derivatives segment of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is closed only for today's morning session, while the evening session will remain open.

On MCX, trading in the commodities market will begin today evening from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m./11:55 p.m.

However, according to the list of stock market holidays 2024, there will be no more public holidays in April 2024 and the next stock market holiday will be on May 1 due to Maharashtra Day.

Stock market holidays in May 2024

There will be two stock market holidays in May 2024. The first stock market holiday is May 1 for the celebration of Maharashtra Day, while the second May stock market holiday has been declared on May 20 due to the election of Lok Sabha in Mumbai.

Read here: Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on May 20 amid Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai

Indian Stock Market News

Indian stock indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended losses for the third consecutive session and ended down more than half a percent on Tuesday amid weak global signals.

The Sensex fell 456.10 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 72,943.68, while the Nifty 50 fell 124.60 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 22,147. .90.

In broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index outperformed the leaders and closed 0.75% higher, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.09%.

Read here: Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall for the 3rd consecutive session; IT stocks among the best performing; mid and small caps outperform

The fall in the Indian stock market was driven by the Iran-Israel conflict fueling tensions in the Middle East region, the rise in the US dollar and US Treasury yields, and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). ).

On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian stocks worth 4,468.09 crores, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of shares to the tune of 2,040.38 crore, according to provisional data available on the stock exchanges.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: April 17, 2024, 06:36 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-holiday-bse-nse-to-remain-closed-today-for-ram-navami-11713315444607.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: