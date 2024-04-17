Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Ram Navami

Public Holiday: The Indian stock market is closed today, Wednesday, April 17, due to Ram Navami celebrations. There will be no trading in the Indian stock market as major stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed today for Ram Navami, which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

The list of public holidays in 2024 on the official websites of BSE and NSE includes Wednesday, April 17 as a public holiday for Ram Navami. Therefore, stock market investors should note that no trading activities will take place on the BSE and NSE as the exchanges are closed today in the Indian share market.

As per BSE, Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, SLB Segment as well as Currency Derivatives and Interest Rate Derivatives segments are closed for trading today.

Read here: Public Holiday: Is Indian Stock Exchange Closed for Ram Navami on April 17?

The commodity derivatives segment of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is closed only for today's morning session, while the evening session will remain open.

On MCX, trading in the commodities market will begin today evening from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m./11:55 p.m.

However, according to the list of stock market holidays 2024, there will be no more public holidays in April 2024 and the next stock market holiday will be on May 1 due to Maharashtra Day.

Stock market holidays in May 2024

There will be two stock market holidays in May 2024. The first stock market holiday is May 1 for the celebration of Maharashtra Day, while the second May stock market holiday has been declared on May 20 due to the election of Lok Sabha in Mumbai.

Read here: Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on May 20 amid Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai

Indian Stock Market News

Indian stock indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended losses for the third consecutive session and ended down more than half a percent on Tuesday amid weak global signals.

The Sensex fell 456.10 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 72,943.68, while the Nifty 50 fell 124.60 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 22,147. .90.

In broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index outperformed the leaders and closed 0.75% higher, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.09%.

Read here: Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall for the 3rd consecutive session; IT stocks among the best performing; mid and small caps outperform

The fall in the Indian stock market was driven by the Iran-Israel conflict fueling tensions in the Middle East region, the rise in the US dollar and US Treasury yields, and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). ).

On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian stocks worth 4,468.09 crores, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of shares to the tune of 2,040.38 crore, according to provisional data available on the stock exchanges.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 17, 2024, 06:36 IST

Topics that might interest you

