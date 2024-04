S&P 500 hits 4-day losing streak as tech falls

US stocks fell on Wednesday, led by a sharp decline in technology stocks.

Major indexes fell throughout the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 1%.

Investors are grappling with the prospect of higher interest rates for longer after Powell's comments on Wednesday. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app





US stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending with its fourth straight loss as technology stocks led the market lower and investors adjusted their rate expectations following this week's hawkish comments from Jerome Powell . Nvidia led losses in the technology sector throughout the session, with shares of the chipmaker down nearly 4%. Tech titans like Netflix, Meta, Apple and Microsoft all fell, and the Nasdaq lost more than 1% on Wednesday. Investors accept the prospect of higher interest rates for longer, thanks to strong inflation figures for March and Powell's recent rate cut forecasts in 2024. The Fed chairman warned that central bankers needed more confidence that inflation would return to its 2% target, implying that rates would remain higher than investors expect. were waiting. The Fed also deployed its April Beige Book Wednesday, which revealed that some central bankers fear a resurgence of inflation. “Overall, respondents expected inflation to stabilize at a slow pace. At the same time, respondents in a few districts, mainly manufacturers, perceived upward risks to inflation in the short term, both for the prices of inputs and those of products”, indicates the Beige Book. Markets now view a June Fed rate cut as unlikely, pricing in just a 16% chance the Fed will do so at the June FOMC meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Most investors expect only one to two rate cuts by the end of the year, based on December interest rate projections, compared to six rate cuts anticipated in January. Investors are awaiting comments from Fed officials after the closing bell and throughout the day Thursday, which could provide further guidance on the Fed's policy trajectory for the remainder of the year. Here is where the US indices stood at the 4 p.m. close on Wednesday: Here's what else is happening today: In commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies: West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 3.05% to $82.76 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 2.9% to $87.41 a barrel.

Gold slipped 0.55% to $2,369 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell seven basis points to 4.583%.

Bitcoin fell 3.06% to $61,063.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-today-sp500-tech-fed-rate-cuts-outlook-inflation-powell-2024-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos