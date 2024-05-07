Incentive compensation agreements: notice of proposed regulation





Summary The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has approved a notice of proposed rulemaking to implement Section 956 of the DoddFrank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (DoddFrank). The proposal would establish new requirements for incentive compensation at certain covered institutions. Institutions supervised by the OCC that would be subject to the proposed rule include national banks, federal savings associations, and federal branches and agencies, as well as subsidiaries of such institutions (other than broker-dealers, broker-dealers, insurers , investment companies and investment advisors), which offer incentive compensation and whose average total consolidated assets are at least $1 billion. The proposed rule would prohibit incentive compensation arrangements that encourage inappropriate risk on the part of a covered institution (1) by providing an officer, employee, director, or principal shareholder of the covered institution with compensation, fees, or excessive benefits; or (2) that could result in a significant financial loss to the covered financial institution. As is generally the case in interagency notices of proposed rulemaking, the close of the comment period will be calculated based on the date of publication of the notice in the journal. Federal Register. Stakeholders may submit comments to the OCC electronically using Regulations.gov, as described in the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. Note for community banks The proposed rule would not apply to OCC-supervised institutions with average consolidated total assets of less than $1 billion. Strong points Covered institutions would be prohibited from providing excessive incentive compensation.

Certain individuals working at covered institutions that have at least $50 billion in average consolidated total assets or that are subsidiaries of covered institutions (including bank holding companies and savings and loan holding companies) with at least $50 billion in average consolidated total assets would be subject to additional restrictions on their incentive compensation. These individuals would have certain portions of their incentive compensation mandatorily deferred and subject to forfeiture and would be at risk of having their incentive compensation clawed back if certain triggers were to occur.

Covered institutions that have at least $50 billion in average consolidated total assets or are subsidiaries of covered institutions with at least $50 billion in average consolidated total assets would be subject to additional coverage prohibitions, the maximum incentive compensation they could grant in relation to that established incentive compensation targets, the use of relative performance measures and volume-based incentive compensation.

The proposed rule includes requirements for recordkeeping, policies and procedures, risk management, and governance. Background Section 956 of the Dodd-Frank Act1requires the OCC, as well as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the La Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (collectively, the Agencies), to jointly prescribe regulations or guidelines regarding incentive compensation practices at certain financial institutions.2 Specifically, Section 956 of DoddFrank requires the agencies to prohibit any type of incentive compensation arrangement, or any feature of such arrangements, that the agencies determine encourages inappropriate risks by a covered financial institution (1) in providing to an officer, employee, director or principal shareholder of the covered financial institution with excessive compensation, fees or benefits; or (2) that could result in a significant financial loss to the covered financial institution. Under the Act, a covered financial institution must also disclose to its applicable federal regulator the structure of its incentive compensation arrangements, sufficiently to determine whether the structure provides excessive compensation, fees, or benefits or whether it could result in a significant financial loss for the institution. DoddFrank does not require a covered financial institution to report the actual compensation of certain individuals. On April 14, 2011, the FDIC, OCC, Federal Reserve Board, FHFA, NCUA and SEC published in the Federal Register a proposal to implement Section 956 of DoddFrank.3 On June 10, 2016, the FDIC, OCC, Federal Reserve Board, FHFA, NCUA and SEC published in the Federal Register a subsequent proposal to implement Section 956 of DoddFrank.4 In this Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the OCC reproposes the regulatory text of the 2016 Proposed Rule and requests comments on specific alternatives and general questions, taking into account the length of time since publication of the 2016 Proposed Rule, as well as as experience in additional monitoring, changes. in industrial practice and other developments. Further information Please contact Alison MacDonald, Senior Counsel, Banking Advice, or Melissa Lisenbee, Attorney, Banking Advice, at (202) 649-5490; Tamara Culler, Director, Governance and Operational Risk Policy, at (202) 649-7866; or Heather Gilmore, Senior Expert in Systemic Risk Identification Support and Specialized Oversight for Governance and Operational Risk, Monitoring Risk and Analysis, at (215) 494-7686. Theodore J. Dowd

Acting Principal Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel Related link

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.occ.treas.gov/news-issuances/bulletins/2024/bulletin-2024-12.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos