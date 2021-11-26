Will Sidharth Shukla’s family release the rap sung by the late actor on the occasion of his birthday?

Sidharth Shukla fans will receive a gift on the anniversary of the deceased actor on December 12. His family reportedly released a rap song by the actor on his birthday. The winner of Bigg Boss 13 would have turned 41 this year. Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 from a heart attack. His death was a huge shock to everyone.

SIDHARTH SHUKLA RECORDED A RAP SONG IN SUMMER THIS YEAR

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill, the alleged girlfriend of Sidharth Shukla, today released her song Tu Yaheen Hai. The song was his heartfelt homage to Sidharth. Now there are reports that a rap song, which Dil Se actor Dil Tak recorded earlier this year, will be released on his birthday on December 12. The actor recorded the rap song as a test.

The music for the rap is composed by G Skillz, while Shehnaaz’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, is said to have written the lyrics for the song. A source close to Sidharth Shukla’s family spoke to an entertainment portal and said, “The rap is upbeat, full of life. This is about Sidharth’s journey. It is also said that Shehnaaz worked closely together. on the track to make it a perfect tribute to Sidharth. The song will be a solo song with Sidharth’s vocals. The rap will be released as a lyrical music video. “

SIDHARTH SHUKLA PASSED ON SEPTEMBER 2

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2. Sidharth Shukla’s body was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. He had felt uncomfortable the night before and had taken some medicine before falling asleep. However, he did not wake up in the morning. The late actor was cremated in Oshiwara on September 3.

