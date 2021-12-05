Prince Charles’ favorite actor Sir Antony Sher dies at 72, Entertainment News





Sir Antony Sher, a Shakespearean actor who played the role of Dr Moth in the 1998 film “Shakespeare in Love”, has died at the age of 72. The Royal Shakespeare Company broke the news on Friday and revealed Sher had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. The RSC statement read: “We are deeply saddened by this news and our hearts and sincere condolences go out to Gregory, as well as to Antony’s family and their friends at this devastating time.” Read also : Lady Gaga wins “Best Actress” award at New York Film Critics Circle The statement continued, “Antony has had a long association with RSC and an extremely celebrated career on stage and on screen. Antony’s last production with the Company was in the two-handed film Kunene and The King,” writes by his friend and colleague South African actor, writer and activist John Kani. “Antony was deeply loved and greatly admired by so many colleagues. He was a revolutionary role model for many young actors, and it is impossible to understand that he is no longer with us. We will make sure that our friends everywhere have the chance to share tributes and memories in the days to come. “

Sher’s other Shakespeare acts included “Henry IV”, “The Winter’s Tale”, “The Merchant of Venice and“ Othello ”. He also played the main characters of “Macbeth” and “King Lear”. Read also : Tadap Box Office: Tara Sutaria star Ahan Shetty gets 3rd best opening after ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Antim’ Sher reached the age of a knight in 2000 and was once called Prince Charles’ ‘favorite actor’. Hollywood A-Lister Helen Mirren has expressed grief over the loss of the “shining light” of the theater. In a statement, Mirren reportedly said: “I am devastated to hear of Antony Sher’s death. The theater has lost a brilliant light. I will never forget the moment I met the Antony actor. We were rehearsing the first reading of David Hare’s Teeth and Smiles. Antony was a relatively unknown actor at the time. We were buried in our scripts. I read the first few words of our scene together and he responded . I looked up over the pages to look at it more precisely, as with just those minimal words, I immediately understood that I was facing a great actor. Of course, he became the a famous artist that he was, but the extraordinary ability was born in him, as natural to him as his breathing: he was as clear as a summer sky. “ Read also : Ed Sheeran Says He Almost Killed Elton John While Filming Their Music Video Clarence House also issued a statement on behalf of Prince Charles, saying: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Sir Antony Shers … I feel especially blessed to have known him, but we have all lost a giant of the stage at the height of his genius. “

