Razzies gets slammed for nominating child actor for Worst Actress





Residence

Cinema News

Razzies gets slammed for nominating a child actor for Worst Actress The Razzie Awards spark controversy after nominating an eleven-year-old child actor for Worst Actress, leading to calls for it to be cancelled.



The Raids sparked controversy when they nominated an eleven-year-old child actor for their infamous Worst Actress award. The satirical ceremony airs the day before the Oscars each year and is meant to be a light-hearted jab at some of the industry’s worst-received performances and productions of the year. However, the Razzies’ reception has always been divisive, and the awards have been known to spark controversy in the past, including the nomination of Shelley Duval for The brilliant and a category created exclusively for Bruce Willis in 2022, just days before his family announced his early retirement following his unfortunate diagnosis of aphasia. VIDEO OF THE DAY The Razzies’ controversial decision to name child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category for her performance in Fire starter provoked a visceral reaction. Many took to social media to express their disapproval of the decision and the ceremony itself, and also defended the actor in question. It’s not the first time a child actor has been nominated for a Razzie, with Young Anakin Skywalker star Jake Lloyd de Star Wars: The Phantom Menace not only landed the nomination, but eventually quit acting after unfortunately being bullied due to the film’s poor reception, and his Razzie nomination was no doubt a contributing factor. Some of the reactions to this latest controversy can be seen below: Related: What The Golden Globes Mean For The 2023 Oscars: 5 Biggest Reveals And Questions

Will the Razzies rescind their Worst Actress nomination? The Razzies must now decide whether to stick with their decision or overturn it following the intense criticism it drew. Choosing not to rescind the actor’s Worst Actress nomination would likely only further damage the ceremony’s already dodgy reputation, so it would be in their best interest to admit their mistake. It wouldn’t be the first reversal; Last year, Willis’ award was rescinded following his aphasia diagnosis, though it wasn’t before they stood by their decision, which only caused more backlash. This shows that it’s possible that the current Worst Actress nomination will be overturned, though the uproar should be strong enough to trigger the change. The Razzie Awards have been around since 1981, but social media means the public outcry is much more visible now than when the ceremony was created. That likely contributed to Willis’ eventual removal from the category, and now the awards are under pressure again to overturn another controversial move. There has been only one other instance of an award being waived, with Razzie being retroactively removed from Duvall for Worst Actress for her performance in The brilliant, which accompanied the Willis judgment. Although intended as light-hearted fun, the inclusion of a child in its most recent version was seen as short-sighted and potentially very harmful, especially given Lloyd’s previous experience. It’s time for the Razzies to end With the nomination of Willis last year, and now the nomination of a child actor this year, the Razzies seem to be causing more conflict than the comedy relief they claim. Despite being a parody, the “rewards“can have real and serious implications for its contestants, especially a child who probably doesn’t have the thick skin and rowdy experience that an adult might have. Many critics of the Raids believe they are doing more harm than good, and therefore need to be stopped. The last two iterations of the ceremony seem to have proven that it’s not possible for them to avoid controversy and potential damage, so perhaps the best course of action would be for the awards to finally end. Next: Razzie Nominations Prove Just How Awesome Tom Hanks Really IsSource: Twitter (see links above)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/razzies-child-actor-worst-actress-nomination-backlash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos