Hollywood Brown listens to Taylor Swift for the first time: what did he think?





Marquise “Hollywood” Brownthe new wide receiver of the Kansas City Chiefsbroadcast live his reaction to listening to a Taylor Swift song for the first time via Twitch and he seemed pleasantly surprised. Brown, 26, had never heard any of Swift's songs until he signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chiefs last week, but she made the most of it to explode his hit “Blank Space” in front of all his supporters. Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic dinner in Singapore The young receiver had a huge smile on his face the entire time he listened to Swift and even vibed while listening to the song with a bob of his head. Swift, 34, is one of the most popular popstars in the world and she started dating the Chiefs tight end. Travis Kelce. Hollywood Brown wants to be part of the trio Brown took a huge pay cut for a 'prove it' deal and for a chance to be part of what could be a historic team, the first ever to win a treble. The Chiefs are heading to the next NFL consecutive season super bowl champions and they kept the core intact. The addition of Brown makes them even better. Kansas City led the league in drops last season and Brown had a rough year with the Arizona Cardinals. Both of the aforementioned things are unlikely to happen when they join forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/2024/03/17/65f760ca268e3e474b8b459f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos