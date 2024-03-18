Unraveling the Origin Story of Hollywood Rock in WWE





The Rock Concert, a beloved WWE segment from the early 2000s, made its highly anticipated return this week on WWE SmackDown, marking its return after nearly a decade. WWE pulled out all the stops for the revival, even bringing back The Rocks' iconic Hollywood theme song, perfectly aligned with his heel persona from his early years. The Rock Concert's roots date back to 2002, when The Rock was at a crossroads in his career, balancing wrestling and his acting pursuits. His loss of the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam that year left fans disheartened, feeling like their beloved star was moving away from the squared circle. Attempting to address their grievances, The Rock found himself drowned out by the crowd's discontent. However, a year later he made a striking return with a new character adorned with a buzzcut, sunglasses, black leather vest and pants, and accompanied by a new entrance theme , calling himself Hollywood Rock. This marked The Rocks' first foray into villainy in WWE since the Attitude Era, once again capturing the attention and imagination of fans. It was around this time that the multi-champion reignited his rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin, culminating in their epic encounter at WrestleMania 19. His heel turn also sparked a memorable feud with Hulk Hogan, with both icons electrifying the audience of WWE with their undeniable charisma. However, The Rocks' recent concert on the blue brand sparked controversy behind the scenes, with stars outraged by the segment's extended length. In 2004, The Peoples Champion officially parted ways with WWE when his contract expired, allowing him to focus entirely on his career in Hollywood. Despite his departure, he continued to make sporadic appearances in the wrestling world, keeping connected with his fans through occasional returns to the squared circle over the years.

H Jenkins I love pro wrestling and I hate the BS. These are two things that motivate me. Years of experience writing, journalism and researching exclusive insider information for Ringside News. Working in finance before moving into professional wrestling journalism made a lot less sense. Professional beach balls at pro wrestling shows, professional dives if someone catches them, anti-bullying, olives and pineapples on pizza.

