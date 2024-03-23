Inside photos of Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's 'most epic' sangeet | Bollywood





Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married exactly a week ago on March 15. The couple posted new photos on Friday. Kriti and Pultri took to Instagram to share a joint post from their sangeet ceremony, which took place a day before their wedding at ITC Grand Bharat in Delhi NCR. Read also : Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat set couple goals in mushy photos from an intimate Mehendi ceremony Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat at their sangeet. Photos of Kriti and Pultri sangeet From romantic and fun photos of them dancing to a glimpse of the bride-to-be's stage performance, Kriti and Pulkit Samrat gave fans a glimpse into their 'epic' pre-wedding celebration. Kriti wore a shimmering blue and silver lehenga for her sangeet, while Pulkit wore an equally dramatic black and silver indo-western look. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The newlyweds wrote in the caption, “The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There were no sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two children! The Samrats and the Kharbandas made the perfect team (red heart emoji). Learn more about the couple Pulkit Samrat, who was previously married to Shweta Rohira, has worked with Kriti in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and their families reside in the NCR region. So they got married at the ITC Grand Bharat, near Delhi. Wedding room Sprawling over 12 lakh square meters, this heritage hotel is located in the middle of the Aravalli range and just a few minutes' drive from New Delhi. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding hotel includes four presidential villas and 100 suites, some with a semi-private pool, dressing room and terrace. The rooms start at 28,000 plus tax, according to Makemytrip.com. Wedding album Kriti and Pulkit tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Sharing their wedding photos shortly after their March 15 wedding, the couple wrote on Instagram: “From the deep blue sky to the morning dew. Through the ups and downs, there is only you . From start to finish, every moment. and from time to time, when my heart beats differently. It must be you. Constantly, constantly, continually, You. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

