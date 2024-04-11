No foul play suspected in death of Lakota actor and '1923' star Cole Brings Plenty





No foul play is suspected in the death of Lakota actor Cole Brings Plenty, according to an April 10 news release from the Lawrence (Kansas) Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Brings a lot was found dead in a wooded area of ​​Johnson County, Kansason April 5. The 27-year-old man had been missing since March 31. Lawrence police have accused the Mnicouju Lakota actor of assaulting a woman on March 31 before fleeing the city. I have learned through this series of events that our police department must work harder to increase trust with members of our Native American community. “In meeting with members of the Coles family and members of our Native American community, I see clearly that we are not where we need to be in partnership with a community that is very important to the history of Lawrence and to its current culture,” said Lawrence, Kansas, Police. Chief Rich Lockhart in the April 10 press release. People also read… Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone actor Moses Brings Plenty, was best known for his role as Pete Plenty Clouds in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923. He had also been featured in Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger . Brings Plenty was a student at Haskell Indian Nations University. A wake will be held in Eagle Butte, South Dakota this weekend, followed by burial at the Brings Plenty Family Cemetery in Red Scaffold, South Dakota. Several vigils across South Dakota are planned by the Brings Plenty family. The Johnson County Sheriff's Department did not respond to a request for comment.



Montana Standard employees spent an evening last September checking all the facades on West Broadway Street before they were taken down. A member of the “1923” crew was happy to take the photo. Pictured, from left, are Tracy Thornton, Heather Carlson, Jamie Rowling, Kate Kunnert, Kim LaBreche and Jenean Kujawa.



The Butte Water Co. was transformed into Bozeman City Hall.



Toys galore could apparently be found at Tinka's. By 1923, stores like Hennessy's, Symon's and McConnell's all had a toy department.



An extra on the set of “1923” takes a break from earlier filming on the running board of a Hudson luxury car.



A poster shown here promoted a 1923 Frank Lloyd silent film, starring Corinne Griffith, Conway Tearle and Clara Bow.



Some fictitious Bozeman real estate agents were doing business next to Bozeman City Hall, also known as the Butte Water Co.



The Madison Power Company, located on West Broadway Street, was part of the 1923 setting.



100 years ago, the fictional Lindley Place Market promoted the best quality and lowest prices. In reality, this market would have faced strong competition since, according to the Butte City Directory of 1923, the mining town had 258 grocery stores.



To help set the stage for 1923, vintage streetlights were placed on the streets of Uptown Butte.



The facade of the Bozeman Hotel was featured prominently on West Broadway Street. In reality, the Butte building is the Kenwood.



The horses were also “extras” in the Paramount+ series, 1923.



Pictured here is the fictional Heine Fur. Butte, in 1923, had three fur stores.



A movie poster covers the window of this soda bar that for many years was one of Uptown Butte's favorite watering holes, Club 13.



The facade outside the Piccadilly Museum of Transportation, 20 W. Broadway St., featured Dodge Brothers motor vehicles.



A Bozeman dentist office dating from 1923 was featured here. One hundred years ago, the Butte Dental Laboratory was housed in the Silver Bow Block.



Another classic Hudson was used in the 1923 filming.



Maybe some Duttons from 1923 ended up in this makeshift Bozeman County jail.



The former Butte bus depot has been transformed into Bozeman's civic center.



Like everyone else associated with “1923,” extras like these are at a standstill as production is suspended.











Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazettetimes.com/life-entertainment/nation-world/movies-tv/no-foul-play-suspected-in-death-of-lakota-actor-and-1923-star-cole-brings-plenty/article_0fa950a9-5b4d-5dfd-9533-397c542d90ed.html

