Daniel Radcliffe was 'terrified' of Harry Potter co-star Alan Rickman | Entertainment





Daniel Radcliffe was “terrified” of Alan Rickman for the first three “Harry Potter” films and was convinced he hated him. The 34-year-old actor rose to fame alongside Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) in the hit wizarding franchise, and he admitted he felt “so intimidated” by the cold voice and mysterious that he used for Severus Snape, but he ultimately realized that he supported him. Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Daniel recalled: “I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be beside that voice? “Even hearing that voice, you forget how low it was until it resonates through you. I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies. I was terrified of him and I was like : 'This guy hates me.' At some point he realized that I really wanted to do this and work for it.” Daniel saw a clip of an interview with Alan – who sadly died in 2016 aged 69 – praising him and his young co-stars whom he had never seen before and was moved. Alan said: “As much as I was doing it for seven weeks, they were doing it for 52 weeks. “That was their life from age 12 to 22. And sometimes we looked at it from the sidelines and threw a lifeline at it because there was so little time for that. It's only in recent years that I managed to sit down in a cafe with Daniel in New York. He was in one theater and I was in another. Huge pride in going to see him in the musical [How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’]. How dare he dance as well as the New York dancers. He worked there.” He responded: “Thanks for showing this. I've never seen this before. Thank you.” The 'Woman in Black' star recalled that the 'Love Actually' star left a family vacation in Canada to see Daniel star in a West End revival of 'Equus' in 2007, and he never missed only one show he performed in and was always so full of praise and advice. Daniel remembers: “He cut short a vacation in Canada to come see me in Equus.” “He saw all the stage works I did while he was alive. “He would take me afterward and we would talk about it. He was one of the first to say, 'You should look into vocal coaching and investigate this.' I'm so lucky. To hear him say that, it was amazing. is really adorable. Thanks for showing me this.”

