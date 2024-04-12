Aamir Khan's son Junaid looks awkward but amused as the paparazzi click him in heavy makeup. Watch | Bollywood News





Junaid Khan, the son of actor Aamir Khan, is gearing up to make his acting debut, but he is also actively involved in acting. Recently, Junaid acted in the play Shikhandi – The Story In Betweens and the paparazzi caught him walking out of Prithvi Theater with his makeup still on. Junaid seemed amused but embarrassed at being captured with heavy black eye makeup and continued to pace back and forth before stopping to pose for photos. He laughed and said, “I always wear makeup (I always wear makeup). When the cameramen asked him not to move, he finally took a few regular shots and then said: “I got out of makeup (I'm going to take off my makeup and come).» Watch the video : Junaid Khan, the eldest son of superstar Aamir Khan, is making his acting debut with Netflix's Maharaja. The teaser for her series was revealed during Netflix's 2024 slate announcement, but her look was kept under wraps. Maharaja is said to have taken inspiration from the 1862 Maharaja libel case in which the leader of a religious sect sued a newspaper for alleging illicit relations with his female followers. Junaid is said to be playing a journalist in the film. Junaid is also doing his second film, in which he will share the screen with Sai Pallavi. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

