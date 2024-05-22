Sean Diddy Combs faces new trial from ex-model alleging sexual assault | Sean 'Diddy' Combs





Hip-hop mogul Sean Diddy Combs is facing a new lawsuit from former model Crystal McKinney who claims she was forced to perform oral sex on him in his New York recording studio in 2003. It comes a few just days after Combs said he took full responsibility. for beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie after a video of the incident surfaced. The new lawsuit, the sixth sexual assault complaint filed against Comb in six months, alleges that McKinney, then 22, met Combs at a Men's Fashion Week event at a Manhattan restaurant. Once seated, Combs made a very public display of addressing the plaintiff in a sexually suggestive manner that continued throughout the dinner, according to the filings. Throughout their interactions, Combs was flirtatious, bordering on leering, as he leaned toward her across the table. Combs also induced the plaintiff to drink alcohol throughout the dinner while he repeatedly refilled her wine glass. Later that evening, Combs invited McKinney to his recording studio, where McKinney says she was given alcohol and marijuana that she now believes was laced with a narcotic. Combs led her to a bathroom where he began kissing her without her consent. He pushed her head down to his crotch and, after she refused, forced her to perform oral sex on him. McKinney says she passed out shortly after, woke up in a taxi and realized she had been sexually assaulted. Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this lawsuit.

