Woman sues Disneyland Resort, claims 'Goofy' actor 'permanently' injured her, lawsuit says





A woman who visited Disney California Adventure in April 2022 is now suing the resort, alleging she suffered serious injuries after an actor dressed as Goofy fell on top of her, according to a new lawsuit. Katrina Griffin visited DCA on April 3, 2022 with her daughter. The lawsuit claims that when Griffin was bending over to tie her daughter's shoes, a Disney actor dressed as Goofy walked straight into her and she fell onto the hard cement. The actor wearing the Goofy costume allegedly fell on Griffin with his full weight, resulting in serious, traumatic, debilitating and permanent injuries that required extensive medical treatment and emotional pain and suffering. Disneyland agrees to pay $9.5 million in Magic Key lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed in Orange County Superior Court in late March, did not specifically describe Griffin's injuries. Griffin is suing Disneyland Resort, the person wearing the Goofy costume and the actor who worked as Goofy's manager. At Disney Parks, cast members wearing full character costumes are accompanied by another cast member who ensures they interact safely with guests. For characters who don't speak, like Goofy, during character interactions, other cast members are responsible for speaking with the guests, acting as a sort of translator for the character. KTLA reached out to Disneyland Resort but did not receive a response in time for publication. The lawsuit did not name the two actors and referred to them as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2 in the lawsuit. Griffin claims the handler failed to prevent the collision between her and Goofy. She is also seeking a jury trial to seek damages related to health care bills and lost income. Griffin is also seeking damages for negligence and claims his injuries will result in permanent disability. Disneyland threatens to ban for life those who lie when registering for disabled access service

A case management conference is scheduled for September 4. This isn't the only lawsuit filed against the entertainment company this year. In March, maintenance workers at its Southern California hotels accused the company of underpaying them.



