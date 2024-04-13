Glen Powell embarks on the remake of The Running Man by Edgar Wright | Entertainment

Glen Powell has been confirmed for the remake of Edgar Wright's 'The Running Man'.
The 49-year-old director is working on a film based on Stephen King's 1982 novel of the same name and previously promised his version would be more historically accurate than the 1987 dystopian film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.
And now it's been confirmed that the “Anyone But You” star, 35, will play the lead role of Ben Richards in the Paramount film, as announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week.
The plot of the novel is as follows: “In 2025, the world economy is in ruins and America has become a totalitarian dystopia. Ben Richards, 28, a poor resident of the fictional town of Co-Op City, is unable to find work. having been blacklisted from his profession. His seriously ill daughter Cathy needs medication and his wife Sheila has resorted to prostitution to earn money for the family. In desperation, Richards turns to Games Network, a government television channel that reports violence. television games. After rigorous physical and mental testing, Richards is selected to appear on The Running Man, the network's most popular, lucrative and dangerous program. He is interviewed by Dan Killian, the program's executive producer, who describes the challenges he will face once the game begins.
“The candidate is declared an enemy of the state and released 12 hours early before the Hunters, an elite team of hitmen employed by the Network, are sent to kill him.”
No release date is known yet, but it would be a good idea to release it in 2025.
“Last Night in Soho” filmmaker Edgar previously told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast: “‘The Running Man’ is something that is in active development.
“Why do I care? It's like I like the movie, but I like the book more, and they didn't really adapt the book. Even when I was a teenager, when I I saw Schwarzenegger's film, I was like, 'Oh, it's not like the book at all!' And I think, 'No one made this book.'”
The “Hot Fuzz” director felt the film “demanded” a big screen treatment and he jumped at the chance when approached by fellow filmmaker Simon Kinberg.
Edgar said: “So when this happened, I was thinking, and Simon Kinberg said, 'Are you interested in 'The Running Man?' I said, 'You know what?' I have often thought that this book deserved to be adapted.
“Now, that doesn't mean it's easy! But it's something we're working on, yes. I'll tell you.”
