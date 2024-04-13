Column: Request for help – temporary workers for the show | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA — The excitement of the UP State Fair has been experienced by many generations. The sights and sounds of the best week of summer certainly created countless lasting memories. There are many ways to enjoy the UP State Fair. Exhibitors with their animals, artists with their projects, vendors selling their products and young people gathering with their friends and riding countless rides, all experience the fair from a different perspective. An additional way to get a unique behind-the-scenes experience at UP's biggest event is to join the UP State Fair team through hourly employment or volunteer work. The UP State Fair offers a fun, dynamic short-term work opportunity and a special end-of-summer experience! We are currently seeking enthusiastic and reliable individuals to fill the following temporary positions at the Upper Peninsula's largest annual event. Pre-Fair and Fair Week Setup: Work with the maintenance team for up to four weeks to help set up buildings and prepare the fairgrounds before the gates open to accommodate more than 100 000 guests during the week of the fair. Front-End Staff: If you love people and can provide exceptional customer service, this is a perfect job for you. During the week of the fair, gate staff, under the supervision of Anderson, Tackman & Co. accountants, sell tickets, reconcile ticket sales and assist with crowd control at the gates to ensure smooth foot traffic. . In addition to individuals interested in paid entry-level staff positions, businesses and organizations are encouraged to request more information about in-kind sponsorship opportunities to provide staff/volunteers for entry-level positions for a specific period. Shuttle Drivers: The primary responsibility of a shuttle driver is to assist and safely transport show visitors on a specified route, ensuring passenger comfort. Bartenders: This is another opportunity to showcase your customer service skills and ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment. A full week of grandstand entertainment is planned, and the concession stand located in the grandstand concourse will be open for limited beverage and food sales. All positions offer free admission to the fair during off-peak hours and potential for future employment opportunities with the UP State Fair. Don't miss this chance to take part in one of the most exciting events of the year. To apply, please complete the online application form at upstatefair.net or send your resume and brief cover letter describing your availability before and during fair week to Sheila Krueger, UP State Fair, 1001 North Lincoln Road, Escanaba . Act quickly as positions are limited. Join us for a fun opportunity at the UP State Fair ~ where fun meets work! ——— Sheila Krueger is associate director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce Today's latest news and more in your inbox

