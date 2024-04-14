Entertainment
To understand Hollywood, you need these 50 books
Hello and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday April 13. Here's what you need to know to start your weekend:
Newsletter
You are reading the Essential California newsletter
Our journalists guide you through the most important news, reports and recommendations of the day.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
50 books to understand Hollywood
What is Hollywood? An idea? A place? An in-between?
What if it was a dazzling cocktail? A whiff of glamor combined with a huge splash of disillusionment, a dose of romance, an ounce of heartbreak and maybe a tablespoon or two of comedy.
So the great thing about this cocktail is that anyone can order it: the aspiring actor, the director, the cinematographer, the videographer, the screenwriter, all eager to capture a part of the human experience and to be recognized for it.
Writers also enjoy taking a sip of this magical drink. Over many decades, they recreated it, emphasizing its liminal quality through stories of dashed hopes, disagreements, and controversies.
Before our annual edition Book Festival, the editors of Times Entertainment & Arts embarked on a project to answer the question: What is Hollywood? by finding the 50 Best Hollywood Books of All Time.
The list, compiled from a survey of experts in the publishing and entertainment world and written by regular contributors to The Times' film and literary coverage, explains the cocktail's appeal and why many have it ordered again and again, despite its tangy aftertaste.
These 50 headlines compare Hollywood to an assembly line, a criminal enterprise, a high-seas expedition and much more, my colleague Matt Brennan wrote.
Take a look at our ranking. Did we leave your favorite Hollywood book off the list? What's on your ultimate Hollywood bookshelf? Tell us this survey before Monday April 15.
In the meantime, here are some of the books that remake and refute Hollywood glitz:
(The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.)
Number 39: Toms, Coons, Mulattoes, Grannies and Bucks
At the time of its publication in 1973, Donald Boogles' novel was the only text to investigate the stereotypes systematized in American cinema about black characters such as the servile slave, the mixed-race victim or the violent black brute.
Bogles' book virtually marked the birth of the field, wrote Chris Vognarindependent cultural writer and former Nieman Arts and Culture scholar at Harvard University.
[The book] also sought to save the humanity of those artists who usually had no choice but to play the roles assigned to them.
Number 9: Easy riders, raging bulls
It's hard to pinpoint Hollywood's biggest year. But 1974 is a safe bet: The Godfather II, Scenes from a Marriage and Chinatown come out.
Novel by Peter Biskind provides an addictive encyclopedic account of the people who explain why 1974 was such a great year in American cinema history.
If you're looking for anecdotes about the screenwriters who made these brilliant images possible, you might be disappointed. Because, as David Kipen, author of The Schreiber Theory: A Radical Rewrite of American Film History, wrote, Biskind adheres to the pervasive and pernicious auteur theory, which insists that even directors who don't do not write are the authors of their films.
Number 1: Play it as it is
Joan Didion's novel is an avant-garde study of a decaying Hollywood, saturated with copied films, predatory men, hackers and parasites. Mast. The most remarkable aspect of Didion's portrait is not the ruthless precision with which it captures the film industry then, but the clarity with which it corresponds to the film industry today.
If your agent wasn't present at a crucial meeting or you attended an exclusive party as a guest of a guest, you've already encountered Didion's broken Hollywood romance.
The biggest stories of the week
OJ Simpson has died
Coachella 2024
Shohei Ohtani performer scandal
SoCal Home Prices
More big stories
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
First column
Column One is The Times' home for narrative and long-form journalism. Here's a great article from this week:
Santa Monica luxury towers, HOA fees, alleged thefts: where did the millions go? A fight to reclaim the HOA board at luxury residential co-op Ocean Towers ultimately revealed millions of dollars in alleged fraud and caught the attention of the California Department of Justice.
More good reads
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send your comments to [email protected].
For your weekend
To go out
Stay at home
How closely have you followed the news this week? Take our quiz.
In one of the biggest cash heists ever recorded in Los Angeles, the burglars stole how much cash? Plus nine more questions from our weekly current affairs quiz.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Defne Karabatur, comrade
Kevinisha Walker, Multiplatform Editor
Check out our Best Stories, the subjects and the last articles on latimes.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/newsletter/2024-04-13/dazzling-parties-and-dashed-hopes-to-understand-hollywood-you-need-these-50-books-essential-california
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- To understand Hollywood, you need these 50 books
- Mountain Hawks sixth after day one of Navy Spring Invitational
- In 500 years, all Japanese people may mysteriously have the same last name.
- 'A stunner for Donald Trump': SE Cupp blasts Speaker Johnson's trip to Mar-a-Lago
- CRISPR tools have been shown to be highly effective at neutralizing RNA viruses in the cytoplasm
- A small earthquake shakes the Southern California desert near the site of the Coachella music festival
- India-China relations: China used to have a 'special place' in PM Modi's heart, now it's a thorn in his side
- Joe Biden gains ground on Donald Trump in critical Swing States
- PM Modi to launch 'Sankalp Patra' in Delhi today for Lok Sabha elections 2024
- Money: How to earn thousands by having stars like Stormzy and David Attenborough film you in their homes | uk news
- Award-winning actress Beverley Elliott arrives in South Delta
- Faced with possible news fee payments, Google removes links to California news sites for some users