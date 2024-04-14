'My privacy is not safe in court': Kerala actor on accessing his memory card | News from India





KOCHI: After the memory card containing visuals related to the Kerala actress' 2017 assault case was illegally accessed by court THE survivor took to social media to express her shock at her invasion confidentiality .

In an Instagram post titled 'This is unfair and shocking', the survivor said: 'As per the instructions of the Kerala High Court, I have received the report of the judicial inquiry conducted by the trial court into the change in the hash value of the memory card connected to my case. And it's tragically shocking!”

She said that while privacy remains a fundamental right of the individual, the repeated changing of the hash value of the memory card while it was kept in court denied him this constitutional right.

“It is frightening that my privacy is not currently safe in this court,” she wrote. “I will continue my journey with the hope that the purity of our judiciary, which is the last refuge of every citizen of India, will not collapse. Sathyameva Jayate,” she posted.

Earlier, HC had adjourned the survivor's plea in the case, seeking a court-monitored police probe into the illegal crime. to access to the memory card. The court will now hear the case on May 30.

The survivor had raised several allegations against the report submitted by the district and sessions judge following a High Court-ordered probe into the alleged illegal access to the memory card. Gaurav Agarwal, the lawyer representing the survivor, had argued that the investigation was conducted in violation of the High Court guidelines.

Actor Dileep's lawyer, accused in the case, had opposed the petition and claimed that the petitioner had already made his allegations public in the media, causing distress to some judges and court staff. Therefore, the court emphasized the need to reexamine the issue of maintainability and scheduled the case after the vacation.

